XP cuts projection and sees Ibovespa at 135,000 points at the end of the year, citing local risks and external uncertainties

SAO PAULO – With the local risks unrelenting, added to a global scenario of great uncertainties, XP chose to cut the projection for the Ibovespa in December this year by 6.9%, from 145 thousand to 135 thousand points – which implies a potential increase of 13.7% compared to the close of the last trading session.

In a report published on Wednesday (1), XP argues that the market will take longer to “return to historical averages”, given the risks, as well as a discussion on the sustainability of high commodity prices, which have driven a significant part of the results revisions in recent times.

In the domestic environment, investors reflect the lack of consensus on the tax reform project, the increase in court-ordered payments in 2022 – which threatens the spending ceiling -, in addition to the increase in political tensions that grow with the approach of the presidential elections in 2022.

On the global stage, concerns fall on below-expected economic data and uncertainties surrounding the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19.

Amid local risks, the Ibovespa fell in recent weeks and underperformed its international peers. Since its peak in early June, the main Brazilian stock index has fallen 9.2% in local currency and 11.3% in dollars. During the same period, the S&P 500 rose 7% and global equities, as measured by the MSCI ACWI index, rose 3.4%, both in dollars.

“While the US and European indices rose between 15% and 20% in the year, Brazil is almost on one side, performing only above Asia, the worst region globally”, point out strategists Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li. August, the Ibovespa fell 2.5%.

As a result, despite upward revisions to company earnings for the year, August was marked by an increase in the cost of capital amid soaring long-term interest rates, which put downward pressure on stocks.

“As a general rule, each 1% increase in the cost of equity (ke) in a cash flow model reduces the fair value of shares by about 13%”, highlights the analysis team.

Therefore, XP updated the calculations for the Ibovespa, taking into account the increase in the cost of capital (long-term interest rates) and the rapid increase in results.

Due to fiscal and political risks, the house also reduced the multiple targets of price over earnings (P/E) and company value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) from 12 times to 9, 5 times, and from 7 times to 6 times, respectively.

“We believe that the risks mentioned above should keep pressure on the valuation in the short term, ‘delaying’ the return to the averages”, writes XP.

The pair also draws attention to a possible correction in foreign markets in the second half. “The S&P 500 has not gone through a correction above 5% since October 2020, and this is unlikely to last for long. Although Brazil is already heavily discounted in relation to global markets, in the short term markets tend to have a high correlation”, writes XP, stating that it is not possible to nail when the next correction will happen.

Optimism with stock market remains

Despite the challenging scenario, XP writes that it continues to see a “fairly favorable” risk-return ratio at current prices for Brazilian stocks.

According to strategists, this is due to the positive surprise in the second quarter earnings season, which exceeded expectations, as well as the continuous upward revision of companies’ earnings by market analysts.

“Since the beginning of this year, earnings per share have revised upwards by more than 50% and analysts expect 2021 earnings to grow more than three times year-on-year,” XP writes.

In addition, the companies that make up the Ibovespa index are significantly underleveraged compared to years ago, they point out.

Thus, XP assesses that the correction in recent months has brought opportunities in companies that remain attractive. This is the case, for example, of retailers such as Americanas ([ativo=AMER]), C&A Modas (CEAB3), Via Varejo (VIIA3), Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), as well as the Even construction companies ([ativo=EVEN3)], Cyrela ([ativo=CYRE3)], MRV (MRVE3) and Miter (MTRE3).

XP also says it continues to focus on “high quality” companies, at the expense of highly cyclical stocks that appreciated during the beginning of the economic recovery cycle. “We think it’s prudent to position ourselves in companies that offer robust growth prospects with solid balance sheets”, justify the strategists.

Among the stocks with good growth prospects in the coming years, XP cites 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Enjoei (ENJU3), Localiza (RENT3) and CVC Brasil (CVCB3).

“The recent volatility in the Brazilian markets also reinforces our view that portfolio diversification into good assets and different geographies continues to be the main lever for good results with an adequate risk in its investment portfolio”, reinforce Ferreira and Jennie.

