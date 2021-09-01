Xuxa sells 2700 m² mansion in Rio to Pagoda singer Karinah | Pop & Art

The presenter Xuxa Meneghel sold her mansion in a luxury condominium in Rio de Janeiro. The new owners of the 2700 m² plot are pagoda singer Karinah and her husband Diether Werninghaus.

The singer’s advisors and broker Rafael Almeida, one of those responsible for the transaction, do not confirm the value of the sale. But the announcement of the residence, which has been running since 2020 on the website Sotheby’s International Realty, makes the house available for US$8.7 million (about R$45 million).

The announcement also informs that the mansion has five bedrooms, a tropical garden, volleyball and basketball courts, private cinema, recording studio and elevator.

Sauna, gourmet kitchen in the outdoor area, swimming pool with waterfall, Pilates room, gym and garage for six cars are other spaces in the mansion.

In 2018, shortly after the death of her mother, Alda Meneghel, Xuxa had already put the mansion up for sale.

With the purchase of the residence, Karinah will also be responsible for taking care of the rare birds that live in the mansion.

“I was very honored to be able to care for and love these beautiful birds that Xuxa will leave in the house. They wouldn’t get used to it elsewhere, so I’m happy to be able to continue giving love and affection to everyone. In the South I have birds at home too, I am passionate about the peace they bring us,” Karinah said.

Throughout her career, the singer has had several names in national music in her songs. Among the most recent are Belo, Mumuzinho and Sorriso Maroto.

Last week, Xuxa recorded some material for the programs “Se Joga” and “Fantástico” and showed a little bit of the mansion.

6 of 7 Xuxa records the show “Fantástico” in a mansion in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Xuxa records the program “Fantástico” in a mansion in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

7 of 7 Xuxa shows plaque with address to which letters were sent at the time of the “Xou da Xuxa” program — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Xuxa shows a plaque with the address to which letters were sent at the time of the “Xou da Xuxa” program — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

8 of 7 Xuxa records with Eliana in her mansion — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Xuxa records with Eliana in her mansion — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram