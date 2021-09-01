Xuxa’s famous mansion in Rio now has new owners – Vogue

+



Xuxa in the pool area of ​​the mansion (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

One of the most luxurious properties in the West Zone of Rio, the mansion of Xuxa in Barra da Tijuca was sold for R$ 45 million this week after spending about three years waiting for a buyer. The 2,626 m² residence now officially belongs to the singer Karinah and her husband, the Santa Catarina businessman Diether Werninghaus.

know more

According to the couple’s public relations and friend, Alex Ferrer, Xuxa still has 60 days to stay in the house. The person responsible for the sale was Roberto Almeida, father of singer Tânia Mara. Negotiations started last week and ended on Monday (30.08).

One of the most luxurious properties in the West Zone of Rio, Xuxa’s mansion in Barra da Tijuca was sold for R$ 45 million (Photo: Disclosure)

Xuxa decided to give up the house after her mother, Alda Meneghel, died of Parkinson’s disease in March 2018 at the age of 81. The presenter even built a mini-hospital to take care of her. The house, in addition to being very large, brings difficult memories for Xuxa.

know more

Karinah (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The property was built on a plot of 2,780 m², occupying three lots in the Malibu condominium. The residence has five bedrooms, entrance hall, living room, 14 bathrooms, three washrooms, balcony, office, dining room, TV room, kitchen, laundry, winter garden, gym, closet, separate pantry, suite for housekeeper and two more rooms distributed in the basement, in addition to six covered parking spaces.

know more

(Photo: Disclosure)

The new owners will also be able to enjoy the company of the rare birds that live in the mansion and that will not be taken by the former owner. “I was very honored to be able to care for and love these beautiful birds that Xuxa will leave in the house. They wouldn’t get used to it elsewhere, so I’m glad I can keep giving love and affection to everyone. In the South I have birds at home too, I’m in love with the peace they bring us”, says Karinah.

The singer is well known among lovers of the pagoda. Recently, he was ranked first in the music charts with the song “No Fim do Mundo”, a partnership with Belo. The post has not been occupied by a woman for about 20 years.

know more

(Photo: Disclosure)

Karinah has also partnered with great artists such as Ivete Sangalo, Arlindo Cruz, Luiz Melodia, Margareth Menezes, Jorge Aragão, Dudu Nobre, Carlinhos Brown, among others.

know more

Read more channel news lifestyle on here.