Xuxa’s Mansion is sold for R$ 45 million to singer

The luxurious mansion of Xuxa, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, was sold last week for R$ 45 million. According to Vogue magazine, the 2,626 m² residence now officially belongs to the singer Karinah and her husband, the Santa Catarina businessman Diether Werninghaus.

According to the couple’s public relations and friend, Alex Ferrer, Xuxa still has 60 days to stay in the house. The person responsible for the sale was Roberto Almeida, father of singer Tânia Mara. Negotiations started last week and ended on Monday (30).

Xuxa decided to give up the house after her mother, Alda Meneghel, died of Parkinson’s disease in March 2018 at the age of 81. The presenter even built a mini-hospital to take care of her.

The property was built on a plot of 2,780 m², occupying three lots in the Malibu condominium. The residence has five bedrooms, entrance hall, living room, 14 bathrooms, three washrooms, balcony, office, dining room, TV room, kitchen, laundry, winter garden, gym, closet, separate pantry, suite for housekeeper and two more rooms distributed in the basement, in addition to six covered parking spaces.

