39 municipalities started vaccination of adolescents in Ceará

With the advance of immunization against Covid-19 in Ceará, 39 municipalities in Ceará have already started applying the first dose of vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. This number corresponds to 21% of the 184 municipalities in Ceará.

In the state, 545,976 registrations of this public have already been carried out until 4:10 pm this Wednesday, 1st, according to information from the State Registry of Vaccination available on IntegraSUS, the platform of the State Department of Health (Sesa).

Application start

Last Saturday, the 28th, the vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old began by appointment in Fortaleza. The campaign goes to the general public, in descending order of age. Since Thursday, 26, about 100 bedridden young people of this age group have been vaccinated at home.

At this stage, young people confined to bed, who registered on the Digital Health platform, from Sesa, informing their condition, receive the vaccine at home through the Primary Health Care teams.

State has already applied more than 7.7 million doses across the entire population of Ceará. Of these, 5,313,779 were first dose (D1), 2,302,596 second dose (D2) and 155,943 single dose (DU). Data are from Sesa’s Vacinometer, with data updated this Tuesday, 31, at 17:00.

How to register for Digital Health?

1) To register, you must access the Digital Health website (vacinacaocovid.saude.ce.gov.br) and click on “I still don’t have a registration”;

two) Basic information will be requested, such as country of origin, CPF, full name, date of birth, mother’s name, contact telephone number, gender, race/color and professional information. The provision of the National Health Card (CNS) is optional;

3) The next phase asks for health data to identify if the person belongs to priority groups. You are also asked if you have had Covid-19 recently;

4) The last step of the process asks for the person’s home address, which will serve as the basis for scheduling in the municipality where the vaccine will be applied;

5) After filling in all the data, a page will open for confirmation of all data. In it, the person must create an access password and enter an email;

6) The Health Department will send a registration confirmation link to the email provided.

