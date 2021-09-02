7 trivia about Germana and Licurgus from Nos Tempos do Imperador

Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) are making waves in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The couple has had repercussions among the soap opera’s audience, who have shared opinions about the characters’ participation in the current six o’clock series. Check below some facts about the owners of Taberna dos Portos.

Characters were in New World

The cheating couple’s first appearance was in the soap opera Novo Mundo, shown in 2017. In the plot, they appear as adults and run the Taberna, one of the most infamous establishments in the court. Nos Tempos do Imperador is a continuation of the serial shown four years ago. Now, they appear old, dirty and with lots of age marks, with a very different look than before.

Characterization of Lycurgus and Germana in In Times of the Emperor

For actors Vivianne Pasmanter and Guilherme Piva to become characters, a process that lasts about two hours is necessary. Prostheses are used in the nose, mouth and chin, in addition to the age marks that are made with paint. In a live with Jorge Brasil on Mais Novela’s Instagram, Licurgo’s interpreter told about the characterization. “We started with 4 hours of characterization, but in the end we were already doing it in 2 hours. But it’s too hard and too much in the face, too arduous, uncomfortable. Then I had another hour to take and I left the Projac all shit. I came home and took more. You couldn’t go out after (the recording) to do something”, he said.

Will reach 100 years of age

The characters will die around chapter 35 of In Times of the Emperor. When the couple’s death happens, they will already be 100 years old. Germana and Licurgo were some of the few characters from New World who survived the 34-year passage of time between the story of the two soap operas.

Germana and Licurgo are fictional characters from Nos Tempos do Imperador

Although Nos Tempos do Imperador tells the story of real figures such as Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) and Luísa, the Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes), the cheating couple is part of the fictional core of the plot .

Germana and Licurgo will end In Times of the Emperor at the height of madness

In an interview with Notícias da TV, Alessandro Marson, one of the authors of the soap opera, told about the end of the characters. “We caught them at the height of the madness, much older, so we had a lot of fun. They are almost cartoon characters. And their story ends in a way that we found very symbolic. It has a lot to do with their trajectory and it’s even difficult to say, but it was very beautiful”.

The death of Germana and Lircurgo should happen within the next few weeks of the telenovela.

Alternating days of recording and body aches

Makeup really was one of the biggest challenges of In Times of the Emperor. Due to the long characterization process, the actors could not film daily. During the live with Jorge Brasil on Mais’ Instagram, Guilherme Piva said that he and Vivivanne Pasmanter filmed their characters’ scenes every other day.

Interpreting Germana and Licurgo also demands a lot of physical effort. The actor said that, the day after the shooting, they felt a lot of pain in their bodies and needed to be massaged.

Vivianne Pasmanter’s children found the character strange

Part of the audience is strange to see the characters so different from what they are used to – and it was like that with the children of actress Vivianne Pasmanter, Germana’s interpreter.

In an interview with UOL, the actress said that Lara, her youngest 12-year-old daughter, refuses to see her mother’s scenes. “She took a look at me for a week. But if she held her ground for a long time, she was disgusted with my appearance. You must be ashamed of your mother”, he said with laughter. His other son, Eduardo, aged 14, liked the characterization.