A Love at Height in Today’s Afternoon Session (1/9): Camera play created unbelievable effect on the protagonist’s height; understand! – Movie news

Shown on Rede Globo at 3 pm, the film narrates the romance between a tall woman and a man of very short stature. The curious thing is that the actor has 1.82 in real life.

This Wednesday (1), the Afternoon Session will exhibit Um Amor à Altura. The French novel follows Diane, a well-known lawyer who has been divorced for three years. One day, she loses her cell phone and receives a call from whoever finds it. That person is Alexandre, a charming man and a perfect gentleman.

During the call, they arrange to meet the next day. But as Alexandre arrives, Diane is surprised by the boy’s short stature, much smaller than she is. From that moment on, Diane tries to overcome society’s prejudices and her own fears to live the best moment of her life.

The feature film is directed by Laurent Tirard, who also commanded the cameras on Asterix and Obelix: In Your Majesty’s Service and on the Netflix series Dix Pour Cent. In front of the screens, the plot is starred by Jean Dujardin, Virginie Efira, Cédric Kahn, Stéphanie Papanian and César Domboy.

Secret of Alexander’s height

Jean Dujardin, who plays Alexandre, is 1.82 tall, although his character is 1.36. To perform his scenes, he was shortened with various camera tricks, through footage taken from above, on his knees or sitting on a stool with wheels. During his dialogue scenes with Virginie Efira, which were often filmed without these tricks, he had to look up while she looked down. Everything to create that effect!

Upon reading the script, the actor admitted that he was immediately moved. But he wondered how the director would reduce him to a small person—and that’s when the experiment began, with several attempts to avoid the use of CGI. In an interview with France TV Info, Jean Dujardin said: “It was very tedious at first. In some scenes, I was too far away from my scene partner to create the optical illusion. The special effects allowed me to make a film with a lot of restraint and elegance.”

a love at height will be shown at 3 pm on Rede Globo.