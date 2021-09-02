Abel Braga opens the game, speaks of disappointment, reveals why he left FC Lugano and says: ‘The team was fine’

This Wednesday, coach Abel Braga was fired by FC Lugano, Switzerland, after playing just five games.

According to the Brazilian coach, the decision taken by the board of the European club brought “disappointment”.

In statements released by his press office, Abel justified his departure mainly due to the decision of American businessman Joe Mansueto, who also owns Chicago Fire, from MLS, and took over Lugano on August 18th.

“The project that was presented to me when I arrived was very good, the city and the environment at the club are fantastic, I was happy with the work, the team was doing well, evolving. But a new owner took over and everything changed,” said the coach .

“Our group was already reduced and important players were removed. I even understand the posture, but I don’t agree. It would certainly make it impossible for what was being done,” he continued.

Abel Braga during a friendly between FC Lugano and Inter Milan Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Here is my thanks to the people who trusted me and the group of players. Despite the disappointment of not being able to carry out what we planned, I will only take the good things from here,” he added.

Hired in early June by the Swiss team, Abel led Lugano in just five games.

In addition to a victory for the Swiss Cup, there were two more victories and two defeats for the national championship, which leaves the club in 6th place, seven points behind leaders FC Zurich, who still have a game more.

Besides Abel Braga, assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza also leave FC Lugano.



