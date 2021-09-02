Acquisitions made by BRF, Kora and Oncoclinics; Vittia’s debut at B3, OceanPact signs agreement by Petrobras and more news

SAO PAULO – The corporate news this Thursday (2) highlights the debut of Vittia’s action on B3, acquisitions made by BRF, Kora and Oncoclínicas, while OceanPact signed vessel services contracts with Petrobras. Check out the highlights:

Vittia ([ativo=VITT3])

Vittia’s share debuts on B3 this Thursday, after having the price per asset set at R$8.60 in restricted offer. The company operates in the area of ​​biological defensives and special fertilizers.

The IPO moved R$ 359 million, with around 15% of this amount being allocated to cash, with the objective of carrying out strategic acquisitions.

The electricity transmission company Taesa started on Wednesday the operation of the Janaúba transmission project, which links the Northeast, which has been breaking records for wind and solar generation, and the Southeast, the main center of electricity consumption in the country, according to the National Agency of Electric Energy (Aneel).

The inauguration, almost six months ahead of schedule, comes at an important time to reinforce the robustness of the system, while the government works to guarantee the country’s energy supply, given the biggest crisis in more than 90 years in hydroelectric reservoirs, the main source generator of the country.

The project connects the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia, with an extension of 542 km of line. The project comprises the transmission lines of Bom Jesus da Lapa (BA)-Janaúba (MG) and Janaúba-Pirapora (MG), both 500 kV, and three 500 kV substations distributed in each of the cities.

Electric Omega Energia closed an agreement with the Heineken Group for the implementation of renewable generation assets in the Northeast, aiming at supplying electricity to supply 100% of the consumption of 13 breweries and nine distribution centers in Brazil, the company said on Wednesday. fair.

According to Omega Energia, which signed the agreement through Omega Desenvolvimento, the operation should lead to a reduction of 270 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. The contract provides for energy supply for a period of ten years.

The food company BRF concluded this Wednesday, through its subsidiary BRF Pet, the acquisition of pet food companies Mogiana Alimentos and Grupo Hercosul for R$ 1.35 billion, according to a relevant fact.

BRF had disclosed the operations at the end of June, but without detailing the amounts involved. The company will have a share of around 10% in the “pet food” market in Brazil, the second largest country in sales in the sector in the world.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde informed that Ilha do Boi Participações, a subsidiary of the company, entered into an agreement for the purchase and sale of quotas for the acquisition of at least 75% of the quotas representing the capital stock of Angiocardis.

The acquisition price is R$7.1 million, being R$5.6 million at the end of the Operation and R$1.5 million within 5 years.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas completed the purchase of the entire Brazilian Center for Radiotherapy Oncology and Mastology, CEBROM. The stipulated amount was R$190.5 million, with synergy estimates of R$25 million for 2022.

“This acquisition represents an important step forward for Grupo Oncoclínicas in the strategy of consolidating the clinical oncology market in the Midwest region of Brazil,” said the company.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp informed that it obtained the consent of the National Health Agency (ANS) for the partial spin-off of Qualicorp Administradora.

OceanPact (OPCT3)

OceanPact announced that it has signed four contracts with Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), two for chartering RSV vessels and two for providing ROV services on the vessels.

“The consolidated backlog of each set of vessel and ROV service is, respectively, R$387.5 million and R$405.9 million, being 59.7% and 59.4% in dollars,” says the statement.

Pay Less (PGMN3)

The Pague Menos drugstore chain informed its guidance (projection) for opening stores, with a projection of having 80 new units, a number that will reach 120 by the end of 2022.

According to the company, expectations are based on its expansion strategy, financial capacity and ability to obtain attractive commercial locations, but there may be a change in perception or in the factors mentioned, altering forecasts.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro, a company that operates in the purchase and sale of rural properties and also in agricultural production, reported a 277% jump in net income for the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 harvest, to R$ 127.9 million, boosted by the good moment of prices that crosses the sector despite a crop failure due to bad weather.

The company, which operates in Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia, also said that it enters the new crop year 2021/2022 “prepared to benefit from the exchange rate situation and commodity prices. According to BrasilAgro, with current costs, “we hope that the good level of profitability is maintained in the operation also for 2021/22”.

IPOs

Logistics warehouse company Fulwood has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the latest copy of a company seeking market resources to finance expansion projects, driven by the e-commerce boom in Brazil, catalyzed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Created in 2013, Fulwood has 90 lease contracts in 13 developments between São Paulo and Minas Gerais, for clients including Mercado Livre, Huawei and Foxconn. Altogether, it has more than 800 thousand meters developed sheds.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

