actor clashes with resemblance to lieutenant

The actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he was impressed to find on the networks the photo of a “look-alike”, a policeman from Alabama, in the United States, who is the face of the Hollywood star. He doubts? Just take a look:

“Wow! The guy on the left is way cooler,” wrote The Rock on Twitter. “Be safe, brother, and thank you for your service. One day we’re going to drink tequila and I need to hear all your ‘The Rock stories’ because I KNOW you have them.”

The police officer in question is 49-year-old Lieutenant Eric Fields. In response to The Rock’s response, his colleagues from the Morgan County Police Department extended the actor’s invitation to join the team:

“Looks like Dwayne The Rock Johnson knows our Lieutenant Fields. We hope he accepts our proposal to come here and spend time on patrol with us…”

The Rock’s last appearance in theaters was in the feature Jungle Cruise, beside the actress Emily Blunt. In the film, he plays Frank, a boat captain cursed by immortality, who follows the fearless Lily (Blunt), a scientist, on her quest for the tree of life, a mystical plant that provides magical healing powers.

The box office numbers were a hit, and Disney has already secured a sequel.

