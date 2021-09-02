Actor Sérgio Mamberti is intubated in São Paulo with lung infection

Actor Sérgio Mamberti, 82, has been intubated since last Saturday (28) in São Paulo. Carlos Mamberti, son of the artist, confirmed to UOL that he has an infection in his lungs.

According to Carlos, the situation “inspires care”, but remains stable.

The hospitalization was previously informed in a column published by Patrícia Kogut in Jornal O Globo. Fabrício Mamberti, who is also Sérgio’s son, remembers that this is his father’s third hospitalization in 2021. The actor has already faced kidney dysfunction and pneumonia.

This year has been tough for him. […] In the penultimate one (in July), he had pneumonia, resolved it and returned home. But there were a lot of medications, and it ended up affecting his kidneys a little. He spent three weeks at home and began to experience kidney dysfunction, which changed his blood pressure. Again, he had to go back to the ICU. And, as it is in a position without much movement, the lung again began to have water and, with that, a new pneumonia formed.

Fabricio Mamberti to O Globo newspaper

The director reported that, because he was lying down for a long time, the actor’s musculature began to be affected, but that pneumonia, the cause of one of the artist’s previous hospitalizations, has already been treated.

“We already tried to extubate on Monday. They are now working on this part of the musculature. […] He is very thin, he had the resistance to extubate. So, the fight right now is for his extubation and muscle strengthening. The state is very delicate, but we are hopeful. Mamberti is strong. My father is a fighter. We’re watching him closely, hoping he can get out of this one,” concluded Fabrício.