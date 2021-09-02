Actress Larissa Bonesi reacts after being called the pivot of termination by Grazi and Caio Castro: ‘I started crying’; watch

Larissa Bonesi, actress appointed by Leo Dias as the alleged pivot of the separation between Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera, guaranteed that she had no involvement with the actor recently. In a conversation with the journalist from Metrópoles, this Wednesday (1st), the model clarified that she did have a brief romance with the heartthrob, but that happened 6 or 7 years ago.
“We met years ago. We were together for a short time. We had a time, a very good time. He was a very special person to me. It was a matter of months, I think one, two months. He was an outstanding love in my life. Today, because he is my friend, I see him as a very special person. He was a person at a very special time in my life. It was a very strong love, even if it only lasted a short time”, she declared.
When she learned that her name was involved in the story of Caio and Grazi’s breakup, the artist was astonished and moved to tears: “It hurt me so much. I wasn’t pivot! I have nothing. I was packing my suitcase and I saw: ‘Pivot of separation. [Pensei] ‘He broke up?’ ‘My God, what’s going on?’ Never, never in my life would I be the pivot of a person’s separation or put myself in a situation like that. As soon as I saw it, I started to cry”.
Larissa, who is the star of Indian films on Netflix, landed on Monday (30) in Brazil on work and stated that she has not seen the actor for two years. She also made a point of stressing that she did not meet Castro when the boy traveled to India with Massafera. “I only learned that he was in India, when he was already there! I did not know. It has nothing to do with me. For God”, he insisted.
Finally, Bonesi said he suspected Caius had been upset with her after all this mess. “I think so, because everyone is thinking I did it. That came from me or my family. Everyone thinks I did it to show up, promote myself, but I’ve never used friendships or relationships to achieve anything in my life. Everything I achieved was thanks to my work and effort”, she declared, warning that, even so, she did not look for the actor to talk.
Grazi and Caio announced the end of their relationship last weekend (28). With her chest open, the actress confirmed the information in an interview with Revista Ela and explained the reason behind the separation: “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood it was time for us to go apart. What I can say now is that we end our story with all due respect”.
The actor, in turn, also spoke about the breakup. Through Instagram Stories, Castro denied rumors that he would be living a new affair and that, therefore, his relationship with Grazi would have ended. “We were never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us. And it won’t be now that I will actually feed this type of reporting. But inventing a story of betrayal is nothing more than lack of respect”, he wrote.
Briefly, the artist then asked fans to respect his and Massafera’s privacy. “We decided to split up for our reasons. We were mature and respect, above all, our love. And if I can ask for something, I would like to ask respect for the moment we are going through, me and Grazi”, ended.
The affair between Grazi and Caio came to life at the end of 2019. At the time, fans began to see the two together on several tours and trips, such as when they were at the Rock in Rio festival. In early 2020, the couple spent a period of time on vacation in the Maldives, as well as traveling to India, but it was only in April of the same year that the actress spoke openly about the relationship. We wish you both to be happy in this new stage of your lives.