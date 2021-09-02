Actress Larissa Bonesi reacts after being called the pivot of termination by Grazi and Caio Castro: ‘I started crying’; watch

Larissa Bonesi, actress appointed by Leo Dias as the alleged pivot of the separation between Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera, guaranteed that she had no involvement with the actor recently. In a conversation with the journalist from Metrópoles, this Wednesday (1st), the model clarified that she did have a brief romance with the heartthrob, but that happened 6 or 7 years ago.

“We met years ago. We were together for a short time. We had a time, a very good time. He was a very special person to me. It was a matter of months, I think one, two months. He was an outstanding love in my life. Today, because he is my friend, I see him as a very special person. He was a person at a very special time in my life. It was a very strong love, even if it only lasted a short time”, she declared.

When she learned that her name was involved in the story of Caio and Grazi’s breakup, the artist was astonished and moved to tears: “It hurt me so much. I wasn’t pivot! I have nothing. I was packing my suitcase and I saw: ‘Pivot of separation. [Pensei] ‘He broke up?’ ‘My God, what’s going on?’ Never, never in my life would I be the pivot of a person’s separation or put myself in a situation like that. As soon as I saw it, I started to cry”.

Larissa, who is the star of Indian films on Netflix, landed on Monday (30) in Brazil on work and stated that she has not seen the actor for two years. She also made a point of stressing that she did not meet Castro when the boy traveled to India with Massafera. “I only learned that he was in India, when he was already there! I did not know. It has nothing to do with me. For God”, he insisted.