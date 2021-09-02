Adriano doesn’t rule out a return to Brazil and keeps mulling over his spell at Athletico: “I dealt with particular problems”

The 37-year-old side is free on the market after season at KAS Eupen, Belgium, and return to the country depends on the proposal: “If it’s a club where I can compete well, I would come back without a problem”

Present in the 2019 Brazil Cup champion squad by athletic, left-back Adriano is free in the market after playing at KAS Eupen, from Belgium. In an interview with the newspaper Throw!, the 37-year-old veteran discards thinking about retirement and a return to Brazil may come to light, in case of an advantageous proposal. The wing made a point of explaining why his passage through the Hurricane – one year – was not the way he expected.

“The passage at Athletico was at a difficult time when I dealt with some particular problems, such as the death of my mother. If I have an opportunity to continue in Europe, I’ll follow, but I don’t rule out returning to Brazil. If I receive a proposal to a club where I can compete well, I would go back without a problem”, declared Adriano.

The full-back emerged from rival Coritiba and was signed by Sevilla in 2005. After five years in the Andalusian team, he spent six at Barcelona, ​​until 2016, when he joined Besiktas. In his vast curriculum, there is a Copa América title, he won in 2004, two in the Champions League and two in the Club World Cup, among many others.

Adriano was champion of the Copa do Brasil, but his passage was erased by CAP (Photo: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF)

The journey at Athletico began in July 2019, when the club from Paraná announced Adriano with great expectation due to all his international experience. In his first season, however, injuries spoke louder. Embezzled the team in more than half the time and only played 18 games, with a goal scored. He was champion of the Copa do Brasil in Tiago Nunes’ group, but he was a reserve for Madson (and for Khellven in some situations).

In 2020, only seven more matches with the crimson-black shirt and a mutually agreed departure in the second half, well before the end of the contract at CT do Caju. In António Oliveira’s current squad, the options for the right flank are Marcinho and Kwellven.