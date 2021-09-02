Advertisements raise the number of virtual interactions on Corinthians’ social networks

Between the 25th and 31st of August, Corinthians recorded the best week in the club’s history in numbers of virtual interactions through social networks. Adding Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, there were over 17 million interactions.

The survey, released this Wednesday by the portal MKTE sport, ranks Timão as the second Brazilian club with the highest record in this aspect, second only to Flamengo, which totaled more than 19.5 million interactions – see the full list below.

The increase in Corinthians numbers was leveraged by the announcement of new reinforcements for the main team. First, on August 27, striker Roger Guedes was made official as the club’s hiring. Then, last Monday, the 30th, it was midfielder Willian’s turn to be confirmed in the team.

In both cases, in addition to the advertisement posts, Corinthians promoted live broadcasts to show the arrival of the athletes at the Parque São Jorge club. On Instagram alone, Willian’s arrival yielded more than 3.2 million interactions with the crowd.

See the ranking of weekly interactions of Brazilian clubs

Ranking on the MKTEsportivo website placed Corinthians in second place among Brazilian clubs in the number of interactions last week Disclosure/MKTEsportivo

See more at: Corinthians Twitter, Corinthians Youtube, Corinthians Instagram and Corinthians Facebook.