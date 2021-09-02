Aedes aegypti ‘pumped’ by bacteria brings down 70% cases of dengue and chikungunya

A survey by Fiocruz showed that the city was able to drastically reduce the numbers of dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses thanks to the alteration of the aedes aegypt mosquitoes with a bacterial one. According to the data, the incidence of diseases dropped 70% in the city and hospitalizations due to these infections dropped 86%.

In short, the municipality joined the World Mosquito Program, an international initiative that developed a technology that could practically eradicate dengue from around the planet. Basically, the technology consists of infecting a large amount of aedes aegypt with the bacteria Wolbachia.

Most insects have this bacteria in their bodies, but aedes aegypt does not. Bacteria are capable of preventing the development of viruses such as yellow fever and dengue in the mosquito’s body.

Basically, the aedes aegypt mosquitoes with the bacterium quickly become the majority in the places where they were tested and quickly they end up containing the spread of diseases that use this insect as a vector.

In Niterói, the use of mosquitoes began in 2014 and, currently, 75% of the city’s neighborhoods already have major populations of mosquitoes with the Wolbachia bacteria.

“In nature, when biting an infected individual, the mosquito also becomes infected. The virus will then travel a long way through the insect’s body to reach the salivary gland. [Já temos] a result that demonstrates that more than half of Aedes with Wolbachia will not even have Zika in their saliva if they are infected, further reinforces the potential for large-scale use that this strategy presents.”, explains Luciano Moreira, coordinator of the study and leader of Fiocruz’s ‘Eliminate Dengue: Desafio Brasil’ project.

Brazil joins Colombia, Mexico, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Kiribati, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia and New Caledonia, which also adopt the tactics of the World Mosquito Program to fight these infectious diseases.