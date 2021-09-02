After an error in the UFPR’s approved list, a young man who shaved his hair to celebrate loses his spot: ‘All night without sleep’ | Paraná

In just one day, the joy of dreaming of passing the entrance exam for medicine at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) was turned into a disappointment for student Gabriel Zimermann.

At 20, with almost four of them trying to pass the course, he is one of 31 candidates in the UFPR selection process who went from the approved list to the waiting list after the institution announced failure in the final grades of the entrance exam.

“I opened and reopened about five times [a lista] to be sure. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know what to think. […] It was the whole night without being able to sleep, I was really sad”, he said.

According to the young man, who lives in Curitiba, after the result was announced on Tuesday (31st), he got to meet with family and friends to celebrate the victory and also do the traditional hair shave.

Gabriel even shaved his hair to celebrate approval

Until, on Wednesday night (1st), the university published a note rectifying the result. That’s when Gabriel more than once searched for his own name on the list, but he was no longer there.

“I’m really disappointed. It’s… because we don’t really know what to think. I just hope that somehow the Contest Nucleus can find a solution, give a better explanation, because it’s not just me,” he said.

Despite the frustration, the young man said he will keep his dream of studying medicine alive.

UFPR publishes wrong list of approved

Through a note, the UFPR stated that the correction was necessary “due to a failure in the processing of results, which meant that adjustments in the text production notes resulting from resources were no longer computed”.

The institution also said that, at the time the error was found, the next steps in the selection process.