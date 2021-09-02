After Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United already has ‘galactic’ priority for the next window

Erling Haaland remains the top priority for Manchester United to the next transfer window despite the financial expense to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from youth, sources told the ESPN.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munchen and PSG they are also interested in the ‘galactic’ attacker, who may trigger a termination clause in their contract with the Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season for a fine in the region of 75 million euros (about R$ 459 million at the current rate).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Although CR7’s hiring was financed outside of United’s initial budget for the last ball market, sources told ESPN that this will not impact plans for next season in the race for “comet” Haaland.

The Old Trafford team will initially pay 15 million euros (approximately R$91 million) to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo with an additional 8 million euros (approximately R$49 million) in installments over the next five years.

Although the transfer fee is relatively small, the Solskjaer club had to make the 36-year-old the highest-paid player in terms of salary – and with a good distance in the lead. Some sources say that, even so, CR7 agreed to significantly reduce his salary compared to what he was earning in Italy, around 510 thousand pounds sterling a week tax-free (about R$ 14.6 million a month).

United expects big competition for Haaland. Manchester City’s failure to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham increases the chances of a proposal from rivals. Bayern have Haaland as the ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. PSG, in turn, is prepared to move forward by the player as a compensation for the likely departure of Mbappé.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

There is also Real Madrid, which did not pay the 200 million for Mbappé in this window and will have money to spare.

The Manchester team, however, believes it has the resources to win the “race for Haaland” and sees the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo as a trump card to seduce the striker, who admires him.

With the international break of the FIFA date, Manchester United returns to the field on September 11, when it hosts Newcastle. Sports fans watch everything from Premier League LIVE by ESPN on Star+.



