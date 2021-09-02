After falling demand, Unimed São Carlos closes two Covid ICUs, but warns about Delta variant

Credit: reproduction

There were 519 daily fights, overcrowding and mourning for the deaths. However, once the storm had passed, the calm arrived. Thus, the vice president of Unimed São Carlos, Ivan Linjardi made a 5m49 video and posted it on the medical cooperative’s Facebook page to celebrate the “milestone 0”.

“We are happy that since the 24th of August we have had no patients admitted to the ward due to Covid-19. There were 519 days of hospitalization,” said Linjardi. But he warned that the war against the pandemic is not over. There is the Delta variant circulating in society and that is why it is necessary to reinforce security protocols.

Specialized in Urology, Linjardi said that the “milestone 0” in admissions was an achievement of the team of professionals who work on the front lines in the fight against the new coronavirus and of all those involved. “This is also due to the reflection of the mass vaccination that affects hospitalizations”, he observed, noting that in this period Unimed São Carlos reached more than 1.4 discharges due to infection. “I want to thank all the professionals who went through difficult times”, he commented, noting that São Carlos reached 90% of the population that took the first dose of the vaccine. “But we have to guide people to advance to the second dose. May everyone attend and get immunized. This way they will be protected against the new variant. And that life can return to normal. But that hasn’t happened yet”, he assured.

CLOSED UTILITIES

Linjardi pointed out in the video that Unimed São Carlos closed two ICUs in August and that they were destined for treatment against Covid-19, due to low demand. On the other hand, he also stated that the cooperative is prepared for a possible new wave.

The urologist warned that the Delta variant is advancing in the country and that today, 43% of cases of infection in the city of São Paulo are due to this mutation. He also pointed out that in Rio de Janeiro, 96% of the ICU beds due to the variant are occupied. “There is a forecast that, if it is not fought, this mutation of SARS-CoV-2 should hit the interior of São Paulo with intensity in the beginning of October”, he guaranteed.

For this reason, despite the results and few cases verified today, Linjardi reinforced that the pandemic is not over. “That’s why we must keep our distance, avoid agglomerations, continue to use masks and sanitize with alcohol gel”, he concluded.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news