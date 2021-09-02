After morning embarrassment, Record wins SBT with Balanço Geral SP, Cidade Alerta and Genesis

THE record still hasn’t solved the early morning audience problem. The Manhã General Balance has not yet shown any service and, more than the loss in numbers, the situation of the newscast affected Fala Brasil in the last monday (30). Later, the City Alert was deputy leader.

On air from 6:00 am to 7:30 am, the General Morning Balance – National recorded an average of 1.7 points, 2.6 peak points and a 9% share (number of televisions on), compared to 7.1 points for Globo, 2.7 from SBT, 0.5 from Band and dash from RedeTV!.

From 7:30 am to 8:29 am, the General Balance Sheet Manhã SP reached an average of 3.0 points, 3.4 peak points, 12% of participation and third place alone, against 8.5 points for Globo, 3.5 for SBT, 0 .8 from Band and trace from RedeTV!.

From 8:29 am to 10:00 am, Fala Brasil was affected by the situation of the previous program and achieved only 3.1 points of average, 3.6 peak points and 11% share, compared to 8.2 points for Globo, 3.7 for SBT , 0.7 from Band and 0.2 from RedeTV!. As well as the national and local version of BG, the network newscast lagged behind the competitor channel.

From 11:51 am to 3:20 pm, the General Balance Sheet SP was the runner-up with an average of 7.5 points, 9.9 peak points and 17% share, against 11.2 points for Globo, 4.1 for SBT, 2, 9 from Band and 0.2 from RedeTV!.

Cidade Alerta followed the same path as the early afternoon journalist. With Luiz Bacci, Cidade Alerta SP was aired from 6:00 pm to 7:55 pm and posted an average of 9.1 points, 10.3 peak points and a 14% share, compared to 19.3 points for Globo, 8.3 for SBT, 5.2 from Band and 1.4 from RedeTV!.

Genesis was the most watched soap opera outside Globo once again. On air from 9:00 pm to 9:57 pm, the biblical plot raised 12.2 points of average, 12.8 points of peak and 16% of participation, against 29.3 points for Globo, 6.3 for SBT, 0.4 for Band and 0.2 of RedeTV!.

Throughout the day, Record presented Hoje em Dia (4.0), Jornal da Record 24h Manhã (4.4), Prova de Amor (6.8), Cidade Alerta – Nacional Part I (5.7), Cidade Alerta – Nacional Part II (6.8), Cidade Alerta – Nacional Part III (7.3), Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon (7.1), Jornal da Record (9.5), When Calls the Heart (7 .6), Ilha Record (7.4), Mundo Record Awards (6.8), Chicago Med (4.1), Jornal da Record 24h Madrugada (2.6) and Entre Linhas (0.8).

The data are consolidated by Ibope in Greater São Paulo.