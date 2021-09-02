Against weak Chile, Tite’s fear: scaling Hulk and Gabigol. Don’t trust Brazilian football – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

Ten players working in Brazil.

A record for Tite.

But that doesn’t mean much. For today’s clash, in Santiago, against weak Chile, the coach decided to bet only on three athletes: Weverton, Daniel Alves and Gabigol.

This is because Ederson, Alisson, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino were not released by English football. In addition to Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred and Raphinha.

If they were released, only Daniel Alves would be the starter.

Tite does not only have its starting base of athletes who work abroad. For not trusting the level of football played in Brazil, the coach opts, with no pain in his conscience, for the overwhelming majority of ‘foreigners’.

Since there is no competence for the CBF top management to get friendlies with the European teams, Tite takes advantage of the athletes who work there to use strategies, tactical functions specific to teams from the Old Continent.

Tite knows he needs to regain public approval for the Selection. There is huge wear due to the lack of identification with the players. With the failures in World Cups, since 2006. As if that were enough, until the weak Copa America, Brazil lost, in July, to Argentina, at Maracanã.

The coach wants to beat the limited Chileans, who are living the end of their great generation that won two Copa America, and beat the record of seven straight victories in South American Qualifiers. Pretending not to recognize the weakness of opponents. The important thing is to force the positive data.

Weverton, Daniel Alves, Eder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel, Neymar and Matheus Cunha (Hulk).

The game is so uneven that Tite could take advantage and climb Hulk.

No major problems.

Even to gain more sympathy from the press and Brazilian fans. But for once, the coach is in doubt.

And that also allows Gabigol to play loose in attack, as he successfully plays for Flamengo, not a prisoner of the right wing, as he usually does and ‘burns’ the attacker.

He hid the lineup and acts as if he’s going to face Italy, France, England or Germany. And not Chile.

The South American rival is in seventh place in the Qualifiers. Out of six matches, they only managed to win one game, against Peru.

Uruguayan Martín Lasarte will make his debut in charge of the team, replacing Reinaldo Rueda, who decided to lead Colombia. The team is weak and will have the absence of its main player, veteran Alexis Sánchez, injured. And also, due to administrative incompetence, like the CBF, the Chilean Federation failed to release defender Sierralta and forward Brereton, from the Premier League.

Claudio Bravo; Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel and Guillermo Maripán; Mauricio Isla, Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Eugenio Mena and Arturo Vidal; Eduardo Vargas and Iván Morales (Jean Meneses).

Brazil has won all six matches it has played so far.

This is being the easiest and most uninteresting heats in history. Due to the disparity in the technical level between the teams.

And yet, Tite remains insecure, tense.

Without wanting to give chances to athletes who work in Brazil.

He doesn’t trust the technical level of the games played at the Brazilian Nationals, at Libertadores.

The prejudice is evident.

The technician’s agony in not having the ‘English’ is clear.

It was Malcom and Claudinho that Zenit rescued by force…

