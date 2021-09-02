Alan Empereur is made official as a reinforcement of Cuiabá: “Very happy with the choice” | cuiabá

Cuiabá announced, this Wednesday, the hiring of defender Alan Empereur for the sequence of the season. The 27-year-old player landed in the capital of Mato Grosso last Tuesday, underwent medical examinations and signed a contract with Dourado until the end of 2023.

Empereur was free in the market after terminating his contract with Hellas Verona, from Italy, earlier this week, and he already had an agreement with Cuiabá. The defender made practically his entire career in Italian football, after leaving the youth categories of Atlético-MG for Fiorentina.

– I wanted a project here in Brazil, my wife is pregnant, so I had contact with Vice President Cristiano [Dresch] and I felt firm and serious in the work done here. I didn’t think twice, it’s a big challenge and I hope to reciprocate. Cuiabá is a good city, the structure of the club is growing a lot, I’m very happy with my choice – said Alan Empereur.

The defender was part of the squad of Palmeiras in winning the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil 2020. He even played at the beginning of the season for the São Paulo club, and played 26 games, 18 as a starter. Empereur returned to the Italian club in June.

Left-handed Alan Empereur can also play at left-back. The defender is awaiting regularization in the CBF’s Daily Information Bulletin (BID) to be available to coach Jorginho. In addition to the Brasileirão, Cuiabá will play in the Copa Verde this season.