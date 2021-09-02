Alessandro da Silva is two-time Paralympic champion in record release | paralympics

World record holder in the F11 disc release, Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva stepped into the Tokyo National Stadium just depending on himself to win the Paralympic bi-championship. And right on the first launch he said what came when he nailed 42.09m, already enough for the gold. But he wanted more. Alessandro continued strong in the race until reaching the mark of 43.16m, a new Paralympic record. Title with leftovers for São Paulo graduated in chemistry who lost his sight in 2009 after contracting toxoplasmosis.

It was Alessandro’s second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Three days ago, he had already won silver in the F11 shot put. The Iranian Mahdi Olad, 40.60m, and Italian Oney Tapia, 39.52m, completed the podium at the discus.

Domain from start to finish

Right on his first release, Alessandro managed a 42.09m, throwing a bucket of cold water at any chance of the rivals’ title. But he wanted more. The Brazilian’s second launch was a 43.16m, his mark in the race and a new Paralympic record, surpassing his 43.06m in Rio 2016.

The third attempt was a 41.46m, insufficient to change his result. The fourth launch was also over 40m, a 42.53m, capable of giving him gold in any competition.

Seeking to overcome 46.10m, his world record set in 2019, Alessandro still burned the fifth attempt, throwing all his hopes into the final round. The sixth launch, however, was a protocol 42.27m, insufficient for the record, but more than enough for the Paralympic bichampionship.

Viviane Soares eliminated in 100m T12

In the women’s 100m T12, Viviane Soares did 12s81 and was second in her semifinal heat. As the result of the Brazilian was only the fifth time overall, she did not make it to the final. Brazil was also represented in the final of the F57 women’s shot put. With 9.87m mark, Tuany Siqueira finished fifth, one position ahead of Julyana da Silva, who did 9.45m.