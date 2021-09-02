Alex goes to the CT of Barra Funda and follows the under-20 youth in training with the professionals

Alex was the distinguished visitor of CT da Barra Funda this Wednesday. The coach of the under-20 team of São Paulo accompanied some players from the category selected to train with the professional squad and took the opportunity to catch up with the technical coordinator, Muricy Ramalho, and Hernán Crespo, coach of the main team.

Defenders Beraldo and Luizão, defensive midfielder Léo, left-back Patryck and goalkeeper Levy worked with the professionals this Wednesday, continuing the process of integration between the youth categories of São Paulo and the main team.

The under-20 team of São Paulo is the current leader of the Brazilian Championship in the category, with 30 points, and has only one defeat, suffered by Cruzeiro. Recently, Alex’s Tricolor thrashed Palmeiras, in Cotia, by 4-2, and figures as one of the main favorites for the national title.

In addition to the presence of Alex and some under-20 athletes, the day at the Barra Funda CT was also marked by Gabriel Neves’ first training session in São Paulo. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder had his first contact with the squad this Wednesday and has already gone to the field, starting the preparation for his debut, which should happen from September 12th, against Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro.

Jonathan Calleri, in turn, is expected in São Paulo this Thursday. The striker is in Spain and will land at Guarulhos Airport to undergo medical examinations and start his routine as a tricolor athlete again.

