Algoz do Palmeiras, Frenchman Gignac quotes Corinthians again on social media on the club’s anniversary

O Corinthians completes, this Wednesday (1st), 111 years since its foundation, with several personalities in the history of the club using social networks to wish congratulations on their history.

One player, however, drew more attention. rival’s tormentor palm trees in the semifinal of Club World Cup, striker André-Pierre Gignac used his Instagram to send a message to the club.

“Congratulations, Corinthians. 111 years”, wrote the Frenchman, with a figurine of a hawk and using a photo during the World Cup, in the stories on his profile.

In the semifinal of the tournament, the tigers, Gignac’s club, beat Palmeiras 1-0, with a goal by the striker with a penalty, at the beginning of the second stage.

At the time, the player fell in favor of the Corinthians fans, who invaded his profile on social networks, sending messages of support and making comments in their publications.

At the time, the player had already sent messages in support of Alvinegro, with a ‘Go Corinthians!’, before the final and responding to goalkeeper Marcos’ provocation, talking about Palmeiras being fourth.