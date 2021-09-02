Algoz do Palmeiras, Gignac congratulates Corinthians for 111 years with goal photo at the Worlds

French striker Andrés Pierre-Gignac returned to interact spontaneously with Corinthians fans this Wednesday. Athlete from Tigres, the team that eliminated Palmeiras from the last edition of the Club World Cup, he used a photo on his Instagram to congratulate Timão’s 111 years.

Also during the World Cup, through social networks, the French striker, who had a wonderful performance in front of the alviverde team, published a photo of his goal with the traditional “Vai Corinthians” in the caption. The publication, of course, did not take long to go viral among alvinegros.

On this Wednesday, Gignac made a point of using a penalty kick that he beat against rival Alvinegro, a charge that resulted in the elimination of another edition of the World Cup in its history.

It is noteworthy the fact that the attacker does not keep in constant contact with any player who has passed through Timão, nor does he have a history of this in his career. The relationship started almost entirely between the athlete and the fans on social networks.

In early 2018, it is worth remembering, Corinthians even considered hiring Gignac. The desire only came to light last week, when ex-wheel Fabinho, who was part of Fábio Carille’s coaching committee at the club, admitted the interest, but pointed out that the player’s salary “was surreal”.

