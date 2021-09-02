Alicia Klein: Willian could be a huge differential for Corinthians – 09/01/2021

On the day of commemoration of the 111th anniversary of the foundation of Corinthians, the fans were present with the arrival of attacking midfielder Willian, who was at Arsenal. With no embezzlement caused by the national teams and with a reinforced squad, coach Sylvinho will have almost a week until his next game, against Juventude, on the 7th, and a day to fit the pieces and start assembling his new team.

During program participation UOL News Sport, Alicia Klein says that the arrival of Willian can make a big difference in the Corinthians team, but as long as it is with performances at the level before the one presented with Arsenal’s shirt.

“I think this thing about fitting is very important. Again, on paper it’s one thing. I think Willian can give Corinthians a huge difference, even for the squad Corinthians has today, I think the hope is that it’s Willian from Chelsea and not Willian from Arsenal,” says Alicia.

The journalist points out that the time without games in the Brazilian Championship can be very useful for coach Sylvinho in his quest for the goal of taking Corinthians to the next edition of the Libertadores.

“Corinthians benefits a lot from this break now in the Brazilian Championship to be able to train without embezzlement, because they have a break without having the losses caused by the team’s games. I think this can give Corinthians an advantage and suddenly fit in, the team pinch a vacancy there for Libertadores,” says Alicia.

“Corinthians can, for those who started the year, and this spending thing, Corinthians is a team that said they wouldn’t hire anyone, because they wouldn’t spend, they would be responsible, so when the team starts to do very poorly, no hold on, signings begin to appear. See if this break, this time to train will make that big difference for Corinthians,” he concludes.