All five Uncharted games can be released in 2021 for PC. [RUMOR]

The official announcement of the collection is expected to take place on September 6th.

Last May we brought here on Adrenaline the information that the Sony had put it in a report for investors, which Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End would be an upcoming title to be released for computers.

Naughty Dog is reportedly working on a PS5 remake of The Last of Us, website says

Since then there has been no official news from Sony regarding this release, now a post on ResetEra shows an image that appears to have been leaked from a social network announcing a new franchise collection Uncharted.

This new collection would be called Uncharted The Naughty Dog PC Collection, and would include all titles in the series released for consoles, including the latest spin-off: Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The image also shows that the collection would arrive for the steam and the Epic Games Store.



The image also features the studio’s logo in the lower right corner. Nixxes, which was recently acquired by Sony and may be collaborating with the port of the games to computers, as the company has been talking a lot about bringing in new studios to collaborate in the work of porting the games from Playstation to PRAÇA.

The post on the social network that appears in the leaked image points out to be scheduled to air at 10:00 am (no time zone set) on next Monday, September 6, and its revelation will announce the date of December 7th for the arrival of the Uncharted collection on the PC.

With the arrival of September, we have a few days left until the date marked on the leaked image to know if there really is this collection with all the games in the franchise and if it will really be released this year.

We’ve currently been without a game in the series for a while, the last main game in the series was released in 2016 and The Lost Legacy arrived in 2017, since then no new titles from Uncharted was announced.



Uncharted film is postponed again and will only be released in 2022

A feature film that will feature Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake has its release scheduled for February 5th of next year.



…..

Via: gamesradar