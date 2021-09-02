Allan Aal talks about CRB’s chances of access and praises cast work: “Keep the level” | crb

O CRB reached the 11th unbeaten game at the Brazilian Nationals with a 2-1 victory over Confiança this Wednesday. After the match in Aracaju, coach Allan Aal spoke about the real possibilities of access and insisted on exalting the work with the players.

– Our reality has to be game by game. What we do game by game, facing the opponent as if it were a decision, what we have been doing, will naturally lead the team to a path of fighting for something big, for an attack. This is the mentality that we have been nurturing since the beginning, to have this humility, to project the next game and not the subsequent ones, has been making a difference. And, fundamentally, maintain the level of work. I think the level of work of the athletes each week that we have the opportunity to work is very gratifying to see. The delivery of this group is something above the normal.

Allan analyzed the team’s performance in Wednesday’s match, highlighted the team’s level of excellence and said the score could have been more elastic.

– Very positive evaluation. I think we could have done a more elastic score, but the team’s performance, the game itself, was very good. A level of excellence, level of quality, even playing away from home, what we set out to do in terms of strategy did very well… We could have ended there with 3, 4 to 1, but they are game situations and I always see the positive side because I learned at home that the positive side is always more important than the negative. We have to be balanced in knowing that all the games are going to be difficult and valuing what has been done so far.

Allan Aal also commented on the conversation at half-time to change the team’s posture in the second half.

– We were very anxious in the first half and a little poorly positioned in midfield. From the moment we started to occupy the space, mainly with our more centralized defensive midfielders and giving this freedom to Diego and Brandão to make this change of position and using the extremes at speed, behind the opponent who was scoring in line, opportunities appeared. And this understanding is fundamental. The entire group has been performing and the response has been very positive. This conversation at break was essential for minor adjustments.

The coach also designed the sequence of games that Galo will face, when they face Goiás and Vasco, respectively, in Rei Pelé.

– From this moment on in the championship, every opponent is a difficult sequence because either you will face an opponent fighting to get out of the relegation zone, with a very high motivation, as it was today, or you will face an opponent fighting there to touch the G -4, as will be the next sequence – argued Allan, citing that the group cannot lose concentration.