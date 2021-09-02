Almodóvar in Venice gets timid applause for his ‘Mothers Parallel’ – 09/01/2021 – Illustrated

It was with a cinema torn between tears and political heat that the Venice Film Festival opened its 78th edition, this Wednesday morning.

Pedro Almodóvar presented the feature “Madres Paralelas”, a work with a strong melodramatic inclination, but which also proposes to revisit a wound that has not yet healed in his country — the Spanish Civil War.

And, on the first day, Lido sees a real candidate for the best actress award — Penelope Cruz, in a powerful performance, which marks her eighth collaboration with the director. She plays Janis, a woman who faces Spain’s bureaucracy to open the common cesspool where the remains of her great-grandfather, murdered by Francois during the conflict, lie.

After a love affair, she becomes pregnant and has a daughter, who is born at the same time as the baby of teenager Ana — played by Milena Smit. Even though they have very different life histories, motherhood peers will soon develop an intense emotional connection.

From then on, the film will unfold using a series of mechanisms very typical of the melodrama genre — troubled relationships between mothers and daughters, suspicions involving the paternal (and maternal) identity of babies, unexpected deaths. In this aspect, it is a “root Almodóvar”, although sometimes it brings situations that are perhaps too “over” even for Almodovar standards.

Some viewers will mistakenly mistake the feature for a filmic variation on some cheap, even half-silly soap opera. But Almodóvar is not just any filmmaker. The making of the feature film and the construction of the narrative flow are extremely precise, and although each plot twist can be predicted in detail, they are always capable of injuring, of making the viewer respond affectionately to what they are seeing.

Because, after all, what you’re seeing is a great artist doing what he knows best — and most likes to do. And in some aspects, “Madres Paralelas” is among the best Almodóvar has ever created. The theme of motherhood is explored with admirable completeness — there is not only a portrait of a courageous mother there, capable of anything to defend her offspring, as in more traditional melodramas.

“I’ve been more interested in imperfect mothers”, said the director at the press conference, and this is noticeable in several elements about motherhood that the film encompasses. Like that of women who become mothers against their will, or those who do not give up their freedom to raise children.

The film does not blame any of these mothers, mainly because it understands that they have very specific behaviors and ambivalences about what it means to be a woman in the contemporary world; the great heroic mothers, who renounce their individuality in the name of their offspring, are part of a reality that no longer exists.

There is, in fact, a political dimension in “Mothers Paralelas”, especially in this observation about women in today’s world and in the configuration of the so-called “new families”.

However, the filmmaker is less successful when it comes to issues relating to the Spanish Civil War. The film never finds a satisfactory formula to amalgamate the issue of motherhood with this underlying political theme, which always seems to be left over, as if it were part of another material.

Almodóvar told the press that Spanish cinema is still indebted to works dedicated to talking about issues related to the country’s civil war. “It is an issue that is still pending in society, we have a huge moral debt to the families of the disappeared,” said the filmmaker.

“Today, it is the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who ask for the exhumation [dos parentes desaparecidos na guerra], people who were born in democracy. People from previous generations had an almost pathological fear—in houses, like mine, nothing was ever said about the war.”

He’s right that Spain still needs to pay attention to thorny issues from the past. But, judging by what he showed on the Lido today, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be able to make a successful film on the subject. The film was moderately applauded, at a Venice Festival with an empty edition, marked by sanitary restrictions due to the pandemic.

Only those who have a health pass attesting to having two doses of a vaccine accepted by the European Union, or those who undergo a test every two days with a negative result for the presence of coronavirus, can enter the exhibition rooms. Although masks are dispensed with in open-air locations, in rooms and press conferences, they are mandatory.

But there is no atmosphere of panic or paranoia. Although the pandemic is still far from being a solved problem, what one notices in the Lido is an atmosphere of those who can’t wait to witness the rebirth of cinema, after more than a year of dying around the world.

At the jury press conference, President Bong Joon-ho — South Korean director of “Parasite” — set the tone for the optimism in the air in Venice. “Covid will pass, and the movies will continue.”