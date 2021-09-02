THE Amazon.com is planning to hire 55,000 people for business and technology functions around the world in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters.

In her first press interview since rising to Amazon’s top job in July, Jassy said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, cloud and advertising, among other businesses.

He said the company’s new bid to launch satellites into orbit to expand broadband access, called Project Kuiper, would also require many new hires.

With Amazon’s annual job fair set to kick off Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time to recruit.

“There are so many jobs during a pandemic that have been displaced or changed, and there are so many people who are thinking about different and new jobs,” said Jassy.

“It’s part of what we think makes ‘Career Day’ so timely and useful,” he said. The new hires represent a 20 percent increase in Amazon’s corporate and technology teams, which currently number about 275,000 worldwide, the company said.

Amazon’s move follows a period of increased scrutiny of its labor practices. Earlier this year, a failed effort by some Alabama employees to organize themselves showcased work at Amazon’s distribution centers and their aggressive stance against unions.

After the battle, Jeff Bezos, the CEO whom Jassy succeeded, said Amazon needed a better vision for employees.

Asked how he can change Amazon’s demanding work culture, Jassy said her strong focus on customers and creativity drives her to improvements.

“Everyone in the company has the freedom — and indeed, the expectation — to critically analyze how it can be better and then come up with ways to make it better.”

Amazon’s marketing positions include engineering, research science and robotics roles that are largely new to the company, rather than jobs that others promote, the company said.

It’s not clear how many of the jobs at Amazon have been available for some time.

In 2020, an Amazônia, the second largest private employer in the United States, hired more than 500,000 people, mainly in warehousing and delivery operations. This area had a significant turnaround.

The company is investing heavily in building more warehouses and without raising salaries for contractors, in order to meet the strong demand of buyers looking for products delivered to their homes. Jassy said Amazon has been “very competitive on the fix side.”

“We paved the way with a minimum wage of $15,” he said, adding that for some states, on average, “the starting wage is actually $17 an hour.”

Of the more than 55,000 jobs that Jassy has announced, more than 40,000 will be in the United States, while others will be in countries like India, Germany and Japan.