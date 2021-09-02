Andressa Urach reveals that she would like to call her son Bolsonaro

Pregnant with her second child, Andressa Urach revealed the child’s name in a video posted on her YouTube channel. However, the model drew attention by saying that she would like the baby to be named Bolsonaro, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“I wanted Leão, lion of the jungle, but Thiago wouldn’t let me. [León] It means brave as a lion, so it almost turned into a little lion”, said she, who chose the name because of a request from her eldest son, Arthur.

Andressa Urach Andressa Urach revealed the name of her second child: Léonreproduction Andressa Urach However, the model stated that she would like to call the baby Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction andressa urach francisco cepeda ag news In honor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party)Francisco Cepeda/AgNews Andressa Urach But she granted the request of her eldest son, Arthur, and chose LéonPlayback/YouTube Andressa Urach Andressa and Thiago got married in December 2020reproduction andressa urach and thiago lopes The two are expecting their first child togetherReproduction/Instagram Andressa Urach cover Andressa Urach was also one of the participants in The Farm 6Reproduction/Instagram 0

The model, who is married to Thiago Lopes, also stated that both she and her husband are “assumed scholarship holders”, and took the opportunity to clarify a controversial statement made by her partner. At the time, Lopes said he did not have a “weak” and that the couple’s first child would be male.

“We are open pocketnarists. Thiago made a joke and, in the end, wow, some people didn’t understand. As a result of the story, talking about the baby’s name, since we’ve reached this point, I wanted it to be called Bolsonaro”, he explained.

The “joke” made by Lopes refers to a phrase by Bolsonaro, when he was still a federal deputy. At the time, the president stated that his youngest daughter, the only woman among his five children, would be the result of a “failure”.

According to Thiago Lopes, people confused failure with failure. “I didn’t call anyone a loser, I didn’t say that females are a loser. Weakened was in another direction”, concluded.

See the video: