Anitta reveals Juliette’s EP started to be planned before her departure from ‘BBB21’ | famous

Everything is ready for Juliette’s first work as a singer to reach digital platforms and radio stations across the country this Thursday, 2/9. But before that, our “Girl From Rio” Anitta delivered some little secrets of the EP in her stories.
Anitta reveals that Juliette’s EP started to be planned before her departure from ‘BBB21’
Poderosa headed the musical work of the pitica, even from a distance, since she is living in Miami, in the United States, from where she plays her international career. Anitta said that the project began to be developed while the pretty one was still confined to BBB21, and that the six unreleased tracks were recorded in the studio she has at her home, where Juliette moved after leaving the company. reality.
“Guys, tomorrow is the big day! Get ready! The EP will come out after many months of work. We started even before Juliette left ‘BBB’. We did it with a lot of love and affection. Thank you, Juliette, for the Confidence to surrender and trust us. You’re going to hear something very incredible. It’s an exciting job,” announced Anitta.
“I followed everything from a distance, and my mother was there while she was recording in the studio at home. We were working on the secret. I’m just not more nervous than she, but I am. I want you to hear everything, because it’s so good .”
Earlier, the queen of cactuses gave a taste of what’s to come when she released the cover of the EP, which contains six tracks: “Bença”, “Diferença Mara”, “Doce”, “Sei lá, Benzim” and “Vixe , How Yummy”.
“It’s time to take on my best face. Meet the cover of my dream! Music has always been my refuge, it takes me to beautiful places… Here I am! My EP will be available tomorrow on all streaming platforms. With love, Juliette. #EPJuliette,” he posted.
Juliette releases list with the names of 6 songs from her first EP — Photo: Playback/Instagram
On the networks, the beautiful, millionaire and now singer showed all her anxiety!
Anonymous and famous cacti are also unable to listen to the new songs!
Famous in anticipation for the release of Juliette’s EP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Juliette gives another spoiler about her EP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Juliette released a video last Friday, 8/27, with images releasing her voice in the studio and in backstage recordings. In the post, she declaimed a poem that translates this kick-off moment in her singing career, and invited her cacti to fly with her! 🌵🎼
Juliette shows behind the scenes of recordings on the eve of releasing her first EP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
