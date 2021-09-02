Antutu unveils the most powerful cell phones in August and the result is surprising

The test platform AnTuTu Benchmark released the top 10 with the best Android phones in performance in August 2021. The ranking highlights the smartphones that had the best performance in the analysis and separates them into two lists — the first that indicates only the devices top of the line and the second with intermediate models.

The result, however, was somewhat surprising, as phones with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset — the Snapdragon 888+ — failed to reach the top of the ranking and lost to a model that has a slightly inferior mobile platform, the Snapdragon 888.

The podium is therefore led by Xiaomi’s mobile gamer, the Black Shark 4 Pro, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 and a combination of 16GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage. The second and third place went, respectively, to the iQOO 8 Pro, which has the Snapdragon 888+, and to the Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro, which also comes with the Snapdragon 888.

The rest of the list is made up, in order from fourth to tenth, by IQOO 8, OnePlus 9 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Pro, OnePlus 9, Realme GT, Mi Mix 4 — the only one among these to have the Snapdragon 888+ at instead of the Snapdragon 888 — and the Vivo X60 Pro+. As can be seen, the entire top 10 is made up of models with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform, reinforcing the brand’s hegemony in the high-performance segment.

Check out the complete list and the scores for each model below:

(Image: Disclosure/AnTuTu)

The best intermediate cell phones

Xiaomi is highlighted, once again, in the ranking of intermediate smartphones. The Mi 11 Youth Edition appears in the lead, with its Snapdragon 780G. It is followed by two Honor phones, the Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50, both with Snapdragon 778G.

Fourth and fifth place go to the OPPO Reno 6 5G and Redmi 10X 5G, which are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 820, respectively. The Realme Q3 Pro, Oppo K9 5G and IQOO K9 5G, all with the Snapdragon 768G, finish in sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Finally, the list ends with two Huawei cell phones — the Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8. Both have their own chipset from the Chinese, the Kirin 985. Unlike what happened in the list of top-of-the-line, here we had three Chipset makers vying for positions, but Qualcomm topped with 6 models out of 10 on the list, as well as “monopolizing” the podium with the top three scores.

(Image: Disclosure/AnTuTu)

It is important to note that this list only considers Chinese cell phone models and a global ranking may be released in the coming days. In addition, models that have one more memory and storage option are listed here with their most powerful variants.

Source: GizChina