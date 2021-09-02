Anvisa approves new plant in the US to manufacture vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the inclusion of the company Exelead, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the United States, as an alternative manufacturer of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19. The inclusion request was made on August 24 and approved yesterday (31) by Anvisa.

According to the agency, the introduction of the unit improves the ability to supply the lipid nanoparticle and formulate the drug in bulk. The product manufactured at Exelead is then transported to the location of the filling and packaging steps.

The analysis of the information sent by Pfizer was completed last week by the technical team from Anvisa, so that compliance with the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) of the unit could be verified. The certification validates the structures and technical-operational conditions of a given factory for the production of the immunizing agent.

“All vaccines and medicines supplied to Brazil must have their production chain fully authorized by the agency. This means that each new manufacturing plant included must comply with the GMP requirements,” explained Anvisa, in a statement. The objective is to ensure that the changes do not alter the characteristics of the final product registered with the agency.

With the inclusion, Pfizer’s vaccine production chain now has eight companies distributed in the United States, Germany, Austria and Belgium.