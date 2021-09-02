Apple Watch will be able to monitor blood pressure, temperature, glucose and more – MacMagazine

Much has been said about the “Apple Watch Series 7”, after all his launch is there, around the corner. Apparently – at least according to rumors – the new generation of the watch will not bring any big news related to health sensors, but that does not mean that the company’s plans are not ambitious in this field.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple wants to add a number of new health features to its watch, including health trends. blood pressure, thermometer (which could be used for fertility and sleep monitoring), detection of sleep apnea and, of course, glucose monitoring. Such resources (at least part of them) are expected for at least 2022.

Blood pressure

The blood pressure monitoring feature would be used to detect when the pressure is rising and could also highlight the presence of hypertension. Apple intended to launch the feature next year, but is struggling to get everything ready.

That’s because, unlike traditional and more widely used methods (which measure blood pressure using an inflatable cuff wrapped around the upper arm), Apple’s system would use sensors to measure the velocity of a heartbeat’s wave through the wearer’s arteries. . The Apple Watch would then show how the blood pressure is trending, but it would not be able to provide a measurement of systolic/diastolic blood pressure — which has raised internal questions about the real usefulness of the feature.

At the same time, Apple would also be studying blood pressure monitoring with an additional device, without a cuff and without having to inflate, that could provide this reading.

Thermometer

About the thermometer, apparently it would (as we speak) intended for fertility planning, giving women an insight into their ovulation cycle. In addition, it would also be used for improved pattern detection in sleep tracking. Only in the future would this thermometer be used to detect when a user has a fever — you’ll understand… 🤷🏻‍♂️

Sleep apnea

The detection of sleep apnea would be done using the sensor that monitors the level of oxygen in the blood. However, the company would be struggling to take these readings at a good enough frequency without draining the clock’s battery.

glucose monitoring

This rumor has been around for a long time and is still standing, according to the WSJ. Apple still intends to implement glucose monitoring (an essential thing for diabetics) in the Watch, but it would also face challenges with the non-invasive measurement.

The company is reportedly working with the National University of Singapore on a research project to examine the lifestyles of pre-diabetic people using blood glucose monitoring devices.

New Features for Existing Apple Watches

Alongside the new features described above — many of them based on new sensors — Apple would also be putting pressure on the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, “Anvisa of the United States”) to approve a series of updates to the existing models of the watch.

Among the possible new features, we would have one that will allow people with atrial fibrillation to use the Apple Watch to monitor their condition over time (currently, the watch only looks for signs of fibrillation in people who do not have this condition) and another that alerts users if their blood oxygen levels drop.

As always, plans can change. All that is being studied / investigated now by Apple may be released in the not too distant future, as well as may be canceled if the company has difficulty in progressing.

