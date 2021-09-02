Arena MRV works complete 500 days and 35% of the process is completed

A dream of consumption by athletics, the Arena MRV (Atletico-MG’s own stadium) is 35% complete and should be delivered in the second half of next year. This Thursday (2), inclusive, the work completes 500 days and more than R$ 160 million have already been collected in assets.

At this time, important phases of the work, such as earthworks, construction of retaining walls and foundations, have already been completed. Currently, the assembly of the structures of the stadium, parking lot and esplanade is being carried out, in addition to the continuity of work on the drainage system, internal masonry and also the marginal road that will give access to the parking lot. Soon, the assembly of the cover will begin.

“Each stage accomplished and each milestone, such as these 500 days, should be celebrated for all the difficulties and challenges we face. This, of course, without losing focus on the next stages, which will also be very challenging”, says Bruno Muzzi, CEO of Arena MRV.

Numbers

According to the Arena communication team, more than 1,100 workers have already gone through the work and, currently, 530 professionals, from different areas and companies, work in the construction.

The superstructure that will form the stadium has already received more than two thousand tons of steel, but there is still a lot of work to be done. About another 3,400 tons are already manufactured and awaiting installation. The stadium, parking and esplanade areas have already received 4,277 pre-molded parts.

Collection

Around R$ 160 million have already been collected from the sale of the MRV Arena assets, such as cabins, captive chairs and parking spaces, which are fully invested in the work. In the second batch of captive chairs alone, around 1000 units have been sold since June and sector I is sold out.

“At the beginning of the project, there was a projected collection of around R$100 million with chairs. Today we can celebrate that, so far, this revenue has exceeded R$160 million”, reveals Arena MRV’s Administrative and Financial Director, Thiago Ribeiro Maia .

To ensure that the works continue at the current pace and with the schedule up to date, Arena MRV continues to look for sponsors and commercial opportunities.

This week, the sale of parking spaces to customers with captive seats began. Previously, cabin customers had the opportunity to purchase seats.

“We consider the commercialization of the MRV Arena spaces a great success. The sale of the boxes, for example, was a great success. The MRV Arena will have 80 boxes and all the units offered for sale were sold. But we are always looking for new ones opportunities and commercial partnerships”, emphasizes the Marketing Manager of Arena MRV, João Márcio Coelho Jr.

Project

The so dreamed of Galo stadium will have nine sectors, 18 access gates and the capacity will be for 46 thousand fans. There will be 21 elevators and, in the main hall, six escalators that will ensure comfort for fans and agility in moving between sectors. The parking lot will have four independent accesses and 2,333 spaces.

Since the conception of the project, the search has been for the most modern technology. “We benchmarked more than 10 arenas and entertainment parks outside Brazil. We sent proposals to over 150 partners in Brazil, the United States and Europe, always with the objective of offering cutting-edge technology to our audience, to generate an unprecedented experience that makes sense to everyone”, emphasizes the Executive Manager of Technology at Arena MRV, Leandro Evangelista.

The manager also reveals that successful cases, such as Disney, Golden State Warriors, Dubai Parks, Tottenham, PSG and Juventus were studied, with the expectation that Casa do Galo will be the most modern arena in Latin America.

Would you be able to tell what happened in the last 71 weeks and 4 days of your life? That’s exactly 12,000 hours. Check how time passed in the 500 days of construction.https://t.co/Ovwo4pZKFU ? Arena MRV (@ArenaMRV) September 2, 2021

MRV Arena Work Numbers

FINISHED STEPS: Earthworks, Retainings and Foundations

STAGES IN PERFORMANCE: Assembly of metallic and concrete structures, drainage and internal masonry

PERCENTAGE OF THE WORK COMPLETED: 35%

NUMBER OF WORKERS WHO HAVE BEEN THROUGH THE WORK: 1,174 workers

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES CURRENTLY AT THE SITE: 530 employees

TONS OF STEEL ALREADY USED IN STRUCTURES: 2,211 tons

TONS OF STEEL FRAMES: 13,404 tons

TONS OF CONCRETE ALREADY USED: Assembled 4,277. Total parts 21,008

NUMBER OF SECTORS IN THE STADIUM: 9 sectors

NUMBER OF GATES: 18 Gates

PARKING ACCESS: 4 accesses

NUMBER OF ELEVATORS: 21 elevators

NUMBER OF STAIRCASES: 6 escalators