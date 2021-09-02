Arthur Sales and Nathan: check the exact sales figures for Vasco’s offspring

Share Tweet Share Share Email

BY DAVID NASCIMENTO AND JOEL SILVA

The CBF filed in court this Wednesday morning a letter confirming the values ​​of the last two sales of Vasco. In the document, that the Sport News World had access, it is said that Arthur Sales was negotiated with Lommel SK (BEL), for 2 million euros (R$ 12.2 million), being able to receive an additional 500 thousand euros for performance targets.

In addition to Arthur Sales, the document also shows the definitive sale of right-back Nathan to Boavista (POR), a club he has defended since September last year. Vasco received 1.1 million euros (R$ 6.7 million) and remains with 25% of the economic rights of the player, being able to profit in a future sale.

Arthur Sales leaves Vasco after playing 10 games for the professional. The club had already turned down two proposals for the player. Paphos, from Cyprus, and Shabab Al Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates, offered US$ 1.5 million and US$ 400,000, respectively, but Cruz-Maltino refused.

Document obtained by ENM confirms the values ​​of the negotiations

At the time, Arthur Sales was receiving more professional opportunities. With Lisca, the player was in the process of transition, constantly descending to defend the under-20 team. This situation was a determining factor to close the deal, considering that Vasco needs the money a lot.

Arthur Sales was born in Espírito Santo and arrived at Vasco in 2016, after being approved in a sieve. He was champion Carioca, Copa do Brasil and Supercopa do Brasil last season. He received his first professional opportunity in this year’s Carioca, but he also played in Serie B and Copa do Brasil matches.

















