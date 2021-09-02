‘As it was done, we were unable to pay’

The Daniel Alves issue has become a controversial issue in São Paulo. In an interview with Sportscenter, attraction conveyed by ESPN on Star+, the club’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, commented on the relationship with the right-back.

“It’s not Daniel’s fault. It’s São Paulo’s fault that didn’t pay Daniel. Obviously what Daniel said right after the Olympics did not please São Paulo. But we didn’t think it was time and I don’t think it’s time to discuss it. We have to discuss it and we’ve already discussed it internally, our internal relationship with him is very good, it’s not a case of putting yourself out,” he said.

“Since we took over, we’ve already had some meetings with Daniel Alves’ businessmen. Daniel does not talk about this subject, he is an exceptional professional on a daily basis. It doesn’t deal with this subject, we deal with entrepreneurs. We had a meeting with them last Tuesday”, he added.

The manager even criticized the way the contract with the player had been initially made. “In the way the contract was made, we can’t make the payment. So, we have to look for another format”.

“I want you to have a solution. If it is difficult to pay, let us present a proposal, which is painful, but let it be a proposal. ‘Look, Daniel, it’s open X, but we’re only going to be able to pay this for you in 40 months’. Okay, let’s make the 40-month proposal”.

“Everything is agreed for this proposal to reach the people linked to Daniel in the coming days. Then if Daniel will accept, if he negotiates, if he doesn’t… If it doesn’t work out, let’s think of another way. The fact is that we need to resolve this, it is high time to resolve it”.

Belmonte also made a point of stressing that players’ salaries and image rights are being paid, noting that the financial problem involving Daniel Alves is about economic rights.

“With regard to salaries and images, we are even paying for an image today in São Paulo, we have an open image and the CLT is up to date. The Daniel Alves issue is a matter of economic rights. We have CLT and paid image this year. We have open with the athletes and gradually paying in an agreement made with them images from last year, from the time of the pandemic, that there was an agreement from the past management and we are now paying off this agreement”, he said.

‘We don’t treat differently from other athletes’

The tricolor manager pointed out some intricacies of the recent agreement made with the right-back, noting that he does not treat the player differently from the others. “We took over the management on January 1st and there was already a debt of economic rights with Daniel Alves and there was also an issue involving the pandemic. We don’t treat Daniel Alves differently from other athletes”, he declared.

“We made an agreement to pay the liabilities of the pandemic. The first part is 12 installments of last year’s CLT, five we have already paid. And the agreement was that at each stage that we advance in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, 40% of the award would be to adjust this liability. This is valid for all athletes, including Daniel Alves”.

“Today, one of the great sources of income for clubs – which until a few years ago was not – is winning championships, passing the stage, paying expressive amounts. That’s what we bet on. The better the team, without increasing the indebtedness, then we will be able to pay off the past situations of athletes, like Daniel Alves”.

Negotiations by Calleri and Gabriel Neves

Finally, Belmonte celebrated the arrivals of Gabriel Neves and Jonathan Calleri, revealing the format of the two negotiations and how the club will manage to make payments for both.

“We hired Calleri on a loan by paying only US$300,000 for the loan in 3 installments of US$100,000, two of them next year, and the athlete’s salary we will only start paying in 2022. These 4 months of this year, the athlete will only have a symbolic salary. Loan runs until December 22”.

“Gabriel paid the same amount, 300 thousand dollars. In fact, the group that controls the player acquired the remainder that belonged to the Nacional. We paid to have his rights until December 2022. From then on, if we want to continue with the player, we have another amount to pay”, he concluded.