Asphalt 9: Legends now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Finally! O Asphalt 9: Legends, Gameloft’s new racing game that was already available for smartphones, is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One!

Asphalt 9: Legends has landed with countless features for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners, as it is running the 4K120FPS on Xbox Series X, and 1080p120FPS on the Xbox Series S, and unfortunately, the developer hasn’t revealed how the game is running on the last generation console, the Xbox One.

Asphalt 9: Legends also landed with cross play and cross save between Xbox and PC. In addition, the game brings with it a lot of baggage with more than 70 clues, 60 seasons and more than 800 different races, besides of course an incredible collection with several hypercars. Click here to download the game for free on your Xbox.

