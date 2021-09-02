Astronauts on space station enjoy ‘floating pizza’ night | Science and Health

The seven astronauts currently in orbit on the International Space Station (ISS) took advantage of the latest supply delivery to celebrate a pizza day. Record was shared on Instagram by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Three Americans, two Russians, one Frenchman and one Japanese are currently on the ISS.

The ingredients for the “floating pizza” were sent into space along with just under 4 tons of cargo in early August by the company Northrop Grumman in partnership with NASA, the US space agency. The load also included fresh apples, tomatoes, kiwi and a cheese buffet.

In his record of the pizza night in space, Pesquet explained that he recorded and shared the video so that followers could analyze the preparation of the pizzas and that he would give his own recipe. “Everything but pineapple, of course. It would be a crime in Italy,” wrote the astronaut.

The ISS is a kind of manned laboratory for space research. The station was launched in 1998, in joint operation of 14 countries and cuts the sky at about 400 km of altitude, being able to be seen with the naked eye of the Earth, without the need for professional equipment.