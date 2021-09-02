Auction offers properties starting at R$48 thousand; see how to participate | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Santander bank announced an auction for the sale of 90 properties. Offers are available until September 13th

Santander bank announced an auction for the sale of 90 properties. Offers are available until September 13th, and initial bids range from R$48,300 to R$1.5 million. Among the auction options are houses, apartments, commercial properties and land located in 11 states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Rio Grande do Sul.

Banco Santander offers conditions to facilitate payment that vary according to the type of property: for residential (except land), up to 80% of the property is financed in up to 420 months; for commercial rooms, the financing is up to 360 months. In addition, Sold, the company that organizes the auction, offers free eviction in capitals. All properties have condominium debts and IPTU paid up to the auction date.

Available properties

The Southeast is the region with the most lots. There are 62 options for finishing, including a residential house with five bedrooms and 224 m² of total area, located in the Campo Grande neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, with an initial value of R$ 466 thousand, which is equivalent to a discount of 33 % on the appraisal value.

In the city of São Paulo, a residential house, measuring 184 m², is offered for an initial bid of R$561,000; there is also an apartment in Guaratinguetá, with three bedrooms and a total area of ​​190 m², with bids starting at R$381,000.

In the South region, a condominium house in the city of Porto Alegre, with a total area of ​​335 m², is available for bids starting at R$ 470 thousand. In Pelotas, in the city of Criciúma, a 292 m² house with a swimming pool has an initial bid of R$ 585 thousand, 37% less than the property’s valuation.

In the Northeast, an apartment with four bedrooms, two parking spaces and 484 m² of total area, located in Recife, Pernambuco, has an initial value of R$ 641 thousand. In the interior of the state, in the city of Petrolina, the auction of a residential house with two bedrooms and 101 m² has bids starting at R$121,000. In Rio Grande do Norte, in the municipality of Mossoró, a residential house with three bedrooms and a total area of ​​360 m² has bids starting at R$ 203,000.

How to participate

Bids are available on the Sold website. Unoccupied properties can be visited by appointment via email [email protected] The auction will be held in conditional mode, when all bids are subject to Banco Santander approval. The auction takes place on September 13, at 1:30 pm.