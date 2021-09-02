B3 confirms the inclusion of 7 shares in the new Ibovespa portfolio, totaling 91 shares; check the list

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – B3 released this Thursday (2) the third and final preview of the new Ibovespa portfolio, which goes into effect next Monday (6) and runs until December 30, 2021.

The PN shares of Alpargats (ALPA4), the PN assets of Banco Inter (BIDI4), the PN shares of Banco Pan (BPAN4), Méliuz (CASH3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3), which had been included in the 1st preview , were kept.

The actions of Petz (PETZ3) and Dexco, ex-Duratex (DTEX3), included in the 2nd preview, also continued in this third preview.

With these seven entries and no exclusions, the benchmark of the Brazilian stock exchange now has 91 shares, from 87 companies.

Check out all the shares that will be part of the index as of Monday and their respective participations in the table below:

ticker Action Class Theoretical quantity Participation in Ibovespa (%) ALPA4 ALPARGATAS PN N1 167,963,777 0.428 ABEV3 AMBEV S/A ON 4,358,814,864 3.202 AMER3 AMERICAN ON NM 546,064,815 1,001 ASAI3 ASSAI ON NM 794,116,430 0.576 BLUE4 BLUE PN N2 327,741,172 0.527 B3SA3 B3 ON NM 6,079,530,858 3.734 BIDI4 INTERNATIONAL BANK PN N2 186,303,277 0.171 BIDI11 INTERNATIONAL BANK UNT N2 477,617,336 1.352 BPAN4 PAN BANK PN N1 341,124,068 0.268 BBSE3 BBSECURITY ON NM 671,629,692 0.553 BRML3 BR MALLS PAR ON NM 843,728,684 0.321 BBDC3 BRADESCO ON EJ N1 1,378,842,305 1,171 BBDC4 BRADESCO PN EJ N1 4,691,427,537 4,612 BRAP4 BRADESPAR PN N1 222,604,507 0.595 BBAS3 BRAZIL ON ERJ NM 1,420,530,937 1,842 BRKM5 BRASKEM PNA N1 264,642,296 0.761 BRFS3 BRF SA ON NM 811.759,800 0.830 BPAC11 BTGP BANK UNT N2 1,301,655,996 1,550 CRFB3 CARREFOUR BR ON NM 410,988,561 0.318 CCRO3 CCR SA ON NM 1,115,693,556 0.584 CMIG4 CEMIG PN N1 1,114,214,662 0.663 HGTX3 CIA HERING ON NM 117,608,748 0.185 CIEL3 CIELO ON NM 1,144,359,228 0.135 COGN3 COGNA ON ON NM 1,847,994,874 0.248 CPLE6 COPEL GNP N1 1,563,365,506 0.472 CSAN3 COSAN ON NM 1,169,237,744 1.123 CPFE3 CPFL ENERGIA ON ED NM 187,732,538 0.219 CVCB3 CVC BRAZIL ON NM 224,571,661 0.201 CYRE3 CYRELA REALT ON NM 281,609,283 0.239 DXCO3 DEXCO ON NM 272,062,873 0.241 ECOR3 ECOROADS ON NM 339,237,914 0.145 ELECT3 ELECTROBRAS ON N1 358,028,908 0.589 ELECT6 ELECTROBRAS GNP N1 242,987,127 0.401 EMBR3 EMBRAER ON NM 734,558,205 0.717 ENBR3 BR ENERGIES ON NM 231,489,471 0.185 ENGI11 ENERGY UNT N2 248,542,219 0.478 ENEV3 ENEVA ON NM 1,261,568.398 0.875 EGIE3 ENGIE BRAZIL ON NM 255,217,329 0.420 EQTL3 EQUATORIAL ON NM 1,010,511,085 1,132 EZTC3 EZTEC ON NM 101,618,236 0.115 FLRY3 FLEURY ON NM 303,005,900 0.308 GGBR4 GERDAU PN N1 1,097,534,498 1.315 GOAU4 GERDAU MET PN N1 698,275,321 0.378 GOLL4 GOAL PN N2 167,095.214 0.140 NTCO3 NATURA GROUP ON NM 843,870,809 1,890 HAPV3 HAPVIDA ON NM 1,306,939,210 0.830 HYPE3 HYPERA ON NM 411,803,359 0.614 IGTA3 IGUATEMI ON NM 85,748,277 0.123 GNDI3 INTERMEDIC ON NM 592,114,608 2,040 IRBR3 IRBBRASIL RE ON NM 1,255,286,531 0.283 ITSA4 ITAUSA PN ED N1 4,515,559,175 2.241 ITUB4 ITAUUNIBANCO PN ED N1 4,780,002,924 6,319 JBSS3 JBS ON NM 1,346,828,080 1,787 JHSF3 JHSF PART ON NM 305,915.142 0.085 KLBN11 KLABIN S/A UNT N2 812,994,397 0.905 RENT3 LOCATE ON NM 593,944,309 1,390 LCAM3 LOCAMERICA ON NM 324,522,975 0.339 LWSA3 LOCAWEB ON NM 431,783,548 0.456 LAME4 AMERICAN STORES PN N1 853,524,256 0.223 LREN3 RENNER STORES ON NM 889.725,318 1,420 MGLU3 MAGAZ LUIZA ON NM 2,820,185,158 2.242 MRFG3 MARFRIG ON NM 348,234,011 0.319 CASH3 MELIUZ ON NM 90,581,467 0.144 BEEF3 MINERVA ON NM 242,962,308 0.085 MRVE3 MRV ON NM 294,643,879 0.171 MULT3 MULTIPLAN ON N2 273,506,645 0.243 PCAR3 P. ACUCAR-CBD ON NM 156,946,474 0.186 PETR3 PETROBRAS ON N2 3,426,385.188 4,050 PETR4 PETROBRAS PN N2 4,566,511,125 5,256 BRDT3 PETROBRAS BR ON NM 1,164,602,565 1.326 PRIO3 PETRORIO ON NM 839,159,130 0.665 PETZ3 PETZ ON NM 258,407,844 0.282 QUAL3 QUALICORP ON NM 283,670,037 0.267 RADL3 RAIADROGASIL ON NM 1,071,076,905 1.197 RDOR3 D OR NETWORK ON NM 320,214,380 0.927 RAIL3 TOWARDS SA ON NM 1,216,056.103 1,002 SBSP3 SABESP ON NM 340,001,934 0.528 SANB11 SANTANDER BR UNT 362,703,399 0.643 CSNA3 NATIONAL SID ON 642,398,790 0.954 SULA11 SOUTH AMERICA UNT N2 284,771,028 0.346 SUZB3 SUZANO SA ON NM 726,779,281 1,893 TAEE11 TAESA UNT N2 218,568,234 0.355 VIVT3 TELEF BRAZIL ON 443,933,052 0.817 TIMS3 TIM ON NM 808.619,532 0.421 TOTS3 TOTVS ON NM 480,960,677 0.831 UGPA3 ULTRAPAR ON NM 1,084,337,016 0.669 USIM5 USIMINES PNA EDJ N1 514,680,651 0.372 VALLEY3 VALLEY ON NM 3,380,233,503 14.222 VIIA3 VIA ON NM 1,595,895,585 0.698 WEGE3 WEG ON NM 1,484,859,030 2,294 YDUQ3 YDUQS PART ON NM 300,833,122 0.330

