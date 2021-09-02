B3 confirms the inclusion of 7 shares in the new Ibovespa portfolio, totaling 91 shares; check the list

SAO PAULO – B3 released this Thursday (2) the third and final preview of the new Ibovespa portfolio, which goes into effect next Monday (6) and runs until December 30, 2021.

The PN shares of Alpargats (ALPA4), the PN assets of Banco Inter (BIDI4), the PN shares of Banco Pan (BPAN4), Méliuz (CASH3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3), which had been included in the 1st preview , were kept.

The actions of Petz (PETZ3) and Dexco, ex-Duratex (DTEX3), included in the 2nd preview, also continued in this third preview.

With these seven entries and no exclusions, the benchmark of the Brazilian stock exchange now has 91 shares, from 87 companies.

Check out all the shares that will be part of the index as of Monday and their respective participations in the table below:

tickerActionClassTheoretical quantityParticipation in Ibovespa (%)

ALPA4ALPARGATASPN N1167,963,7770.428
ABEV3AMBEV S/AON4,358,814,8643.202
AMER3AMERICANON NM546,064,8151,001
ASAI3ASSAION NM794,116,4300.576
BLUE4BLUEPN N2327,741,1720.527
B3SA3B3ON NM6,079,530,8583.734
BIDI4INTERNATIONAL BANKPN N2186,303,2770.171
BIDI11INTERNATIONAL BANKUNT N2477,617,3361.352
BPAN4PAN BANKPN N1341,124,0680.268
BBSE3BBSECURITYON NM671,629,6920.553
BRML3BR MALLS PARON NM843,728,6840.321
BBDC3BRADESCOON EJ N11,378,842,3051,171
BBDC4BRADESCOPN EJ N14,691,427,5374,612
BRAP4BRADESPARPN N1222,604,5070.595
BBAS3BRAZILON ERJ NM1,420,530,9371,842
BRKM5BRASKEMPNA N1264,642,2960.761
BRFS3BRF SAON NM811.759,8000.830
BPAC11BTGP BANKUNT N21,301,655,9961,550
CRFB3CARREFOUR BRON NM410,988,5610.318
CCRO3CCR SAON NM1,115,693,5560.584
CMIG4CEMIGPN N11,114,214,6620.663
HGTX3CIA HERINGON NM117,608,7480.185
CIEL3CIELOON NM1,144,359,2280.135
COGN3COGNA ONON NM1,847,994,8740.248
CPLE6COPELGNP N11,563,365,5060.472
CSAN3COSANON NM1,169,237,7441.123
CPFE3CPFL ENERGIAON ED NM187,732,5380.219
CVCB3CVC BRAZILON NM224,571,6610.201
CYRE3CYRELA REALTON NM281,609,2830.239
DXCO3DEXCOON NM272,062,8730.241
ECOR3ECOROADSON NM339,237,9140.145
ELECT3ELECTROBRASON N1358,028,9080.589
ELECT6ELECTROBRASGNP N1242,987,1270.401
EMBR3EMBRAERON NM734,558,2050.717
ENBR3BR ENERGIESON NM231,489,4710.185
ENGI11ENERGYUNT N2248,542,2190.478
ENEV3ENEVAON NM1,261,568.3980.875
EGIE3ENGIE BRAZILON NM255,217,3290.420
EQTL3EQUATORIALON NM1,010,511,0851,132
EZTC3EZTECON NM101,618,2360.115
FLRY3FLEURYON NM303,005,9000.308
GGBR4GERDAUPN N11,097,534,4981.315
GOAU4GERDAU METPN N1698,275,3210.378
GOLL4GOALPN N2167,095.2140.140
NTCO3NATURA GROUPON NM843,870,8091,890
HAPV3HAPVIDAON NM1,306,939,2100.830
HYPE3HYPERAON NM411,803,3590.614
IGTA3IGUATEMION NM85,748,2770.123
GNDI3INTERMEDICON NM592,114,6082,040
IRBR3IRBBRASIL REON NM1,255,286,5310.283
ITSA4ITAUSAPN ED N14,515,559,1752.241
ITUB4ITAUUNIBANCOPN ED N14,780,002,9246,319
JBSS3JBSON NM1,346,828,0801,787
JHSF3JHSF PARTON NM305,915.1420.085
KLBN11KLABIN S/AUNT N2812,994,3970.905
RENT3LOCATEON NM593,944,3091,390
LCAM3LOCAMERICAON NM324,522,9750.339
LWSA3LOCAWEBON NM431,783,5480.456
LAME4AMERICAN STORESPN N1853,524,2560.223
LREN3RENNER STORESON NM889.725,3181,420
MGLU3MAGAZ LUIZAON NM2,820,185,1582.242
MRFG3MARFRIGON NM348,234,0110.319
CASH3MELIUZON NM90,581,4670.144
BEEF3MINERVAON NM242,962,3080.085
MRVE3MRVON NM294,643,8790.171
MULT3MULTIPLANON N2273,506,6450.243
PCAR3P. ACUCAR-CBDON NM156,946,4740.186
PETR3PETROBRASON N23,426,385.1884,050
PETR4PETROBRASPN N24,566,511,1255,256
BRDT3PETROBRAS BRON NM1,164,602,5651.326
PRIO3PETRORIOON NM839,159,1300.665
PETZ3PETZON NM258,407,8440.282
QUAL3QUALICORPON NM283,670,0370.267
RADL3RAIADROGASILON NM1,071,076,9051.197
RDOR3D OR NETWORKON NM320,214,3800.927
RAIL3TOWARDS SAON NM1,216,056.1031,002
SBSP3SABESPON NM340,001,9340.528
SANB11SANTANDER BRUNT362,703,3990.643
CSNA3NATIONAL SIDON642,398,7900.954
SULA11SOUTH AMERICAUNT N2284,771,0280.346
SUZB3SUZANO SAON NM726,779,2811,893
TAEE11TAESAUNT N2218,568,2340.355
VIVT3TELEF BRAZILON443,933,0520.817
TIMS3TIMON NM808.619,5320.421
TOTS3TOTVSON NM480,960,6770.831
UGPA3ULTRAPARON NM1,084,337,0160.669
USIM5USIMINESPNA EDJ N1514,680,6510.372
VALLEY3VALLEYON NM3,380,233,50314.222
VIIA3VIAON NM1,595,895,5850.698
WEGE3WEGON NM1,484,859,0302,294
YDUQ3YDUQS PARTON NM300,833,1220.330

