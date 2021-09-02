B3 confirms the inclusion of 7 shares in the new Ibovespa portfolio, totaling 91 shares; check the list

SAO PAULO – B3 released this Thursday (2) the third and final preview of the new Ibovespa portfolio, which goes into effect next Monday (6) and runs until December 30, 2021.
The PN shares of Alpargats (ALPA4), the PN assets of Banco Inter (BIDI4), the PN shares of Banco Pan (BPAN4), Méliuz (CASH3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3), which had been included in the 1st preview , were kept.
The actions of Petz (PETZ3) and Dexco, ex-Duratex (DTEX3), included in the 2nd preview, also continued in this third preview.
With these seven entries and no exclusions, the benchmark of the Brazilian stock exchange now has 91 shares, from 87 companies.
Check out all the shares that will be part of the index as of Monday and their respective participations in the table below:
|ticker
|Action
|Class
|Theoretical quantity
|Participation in Ibovespa (%)
|ALPA4
|ALPARGATAS
|PN N1
|167,963,777
|0.428
|ABEV3
|AMBEV S/A
|ON
|4,358,814,864
|3.202
|AMER3
|AMERICAN
|ON NM
|546,064,815
|1,001
|ASAI3
|ASSAI
|ON NM
|794,116,430
|0.576
|BLUE4
|BLUE
|PN N2
|327,741,172
|0.527
|B3SA3
|B3
|ON NM
|6,079,530,858
|3.734
|BIDI4
|INTERNATIONAL BANK
|PN N2
|186,303,277
|0.171
|BIDI11
|INTERNATIONAL BANK
|UNT N2
|477,617,336
|1.352
|BPAN4
|PAN BANK
|PN N1
|341,124,068
|0.268
|BBSE3
|BBSECURITY
|ON NM
|671,629,692
|0.553
|BRML3
|BR MALLS PAR
|ON NM
|843,728,684
|0.321
|BBDC3
|BRADESCO
|ON EJ N1
|1,378,842,305
|1,171
|BBDC4
|BRADESCO
|PN EJ N1
|4,691,427,537
|4,612
|BRAP4
|BRADESPAR
|PN N1
|222,604,507
|0.595
|BBAS3
|BRAZIL
|ON ERJ NM
|1,420,530,937
|1,842
|BRKM5
|BRASKEM
|PNA N1
|264,642,296
|0.761
|BRFS3
|BRF SA
|ON NM
|811.759,800
|0.830
|BPAC11
|BTGP BANK
|UNT N2
|1,301,655,996
|1,550
|CRFB3
|CARREFOUR BR
|ON NM
|410,988,561
|0.318
|CCRO3
|CCR SA
|ON NM
|1,115,693,556
|0.584
|CMIG4
|CEMIG
|PN N1
|1,114,214,662
|0.663
|HGTX3
|CIA HERING
|ON NM
|117,608,748
|0.185
|CIEL3
|CIELO
|ON NM
|1,144,359,228
|0.135
|COGN3
|COGNA ON
|ON NM
|1,847,994,874
|0.248
|CPLE6
|COPEL
|GNP N1
|1,563,365,506
|0.472
|CSAN3
|COSAN
|ON NM
|1,169,237,744
|1.123
|CPFE3
|CPFL ENERGIA
|ON ED NM
|187,732,538
|0.219
|CVCB3
|CVC BRAZIL
|ON NM
|224,571,661
|0.201
|CYRE3
|CYRELA REALT
|ON NM
|281,609,283
|0.239
|DXCO3
|DEXCO
|ON NM
|272,062,873
|0.241
|ECOR3
|ECOROADS
|ON NM
|339,237,914
|0.145
|ELECT3
|ELECTROBRAS
|ON N1
|358,028,908
|0.589
|ELECT6
|ELECTROBRAS
|GNP N1
|242,987,127
|0.401
|EMBR3
|EMBRAER
|ON NM
|734,558,205
|0.717
|ENBR3
|BR ENERGIES
|ON NM
|231,489,471
|0.185
|ENGI11
|ENERGY
|UNT N2
|248,542,219
|0.478
|ENEV3
|ENEVA
|ON NM
|1,261,568.398
|0.875
|EGIE3
|ENGIE BRAZIL
|ON NM
|255,217,329
|0.420
|EQTL3
|EQUATORIAL
|ON NM
|1,010,511,085
|1,132
|EZTC3
|EZTEC
|ON NM
|101,618,236
|0.115
|FLRY3
|FLEURY
|ON NM
|303,005,900
|0.308
|GGBR4
|GERDAU
|PN N1
|1,097,534,498
|1.315
|GOAU4
|GERDAU MET
|PN N1
|698,275,321
|0.378
|GOLL4
|GOAL
|PN N2
|167,095.214
|0.140
|NTCO3
|NATURA GROUP
|ON NM
|843,870,809
|1,890
|HAPV3
|HAPVIDA
|ON NM
|1,306,939,210
|0.830
|HYPE3
|HYPERA
|ON NM
|411,803,359
|0.614
|IGTA3
|IGUATEMI
|ON NM
|85,748,277
|0.123
|GNDI3
|INTERMEDIC
|ON NM
|592,114,608
|2,040
|IRBR3
|IRBBRASIL RE
|ON NM
|1,255,286,531
|0.283
|ITSA4
|ITAUSA
|PN ED N1
|4,515,559,175
|2.241
|ITUB4
|ITAUUNIBANCO
|PN ED N1
|4,780,002,924
|6,319
|JBSS3
|JBS
|ON NM
|1,346,828,080
|1,787
|JHSF3
|JHSF PART
|ON NM
|305,915.142
|0.085
|KLBN11
|KLABIN S/A
|UNT N2
|812,994,397
|0.905
|RENT3
|LOCATE
|ON NM
|593,944,309
|1,390
|LCAM3
|LOCAMERICA
|ON NM
|324,522,975
|0.339
|LWSA3
|LOCAWEB
|ON NM
|431,783,548
|0.456
|LAME4
|AMERICAN STORES
|PN N1
|853,524,256
|0.223
|LREN3
|RENNER STORES
|ON NM
|889.725,318
|1,420
|MGLU3
|MAGAZ LUIZA
|ON NM
|2,820,185,158
|2.242
|MRFG3
|MARFRIG
|ON NM
|348,234,011
|0.319
|CASH3
|MELIUZ
|ON NM
|90,581,467
|0.144
|BEEF3
|MINERVA
|ON NM
|242,962,308
|0.085
|MRVE3
|MRV
|ON NM
|294,643,879
|0.171
|MULT3
|MULTIPLAN
|ON N2
|273,506,645
|0.243
|PCAR3
|P. ACUCAR-CBD
|ON NM
|156,946,474
|0.186
|PETR3
|PETROBRAS
|ON N2
|3,426,385.188
|4,050
|PETR4
|PETROBRAS
|PN N2
|4,566,511,125
|5,256
|BRDT3
|PETROBRAS BR
|ON NM
|1,164,602,565
|1.326
|PRIO3
|PETRORIO
|ON NM
|839,159,130
|0.665
|PETZ3
|PETZ
|ON NM
|258,407,844
|0.282
|QUAL3
|QUALICORP
|ON NM
|283,670,037
|0.267
|RADL3
|RAIADROGASIL
|ON NM
|1,071,076,905
|1.197
|RDOR3
|D OR NETWORK
|ON NM
|320,214,380
|0.927
|RAIL3
|TOWARDS SA
|ON NM
|1,216,056.103
|1,002
|SBSP3
|SABESP
|ON NM
|340,001,934
|0.528
|SANB11
|SANTANDER BR
|UNT
|362,703,399
|0.643
|CSNA3
|NATIONAL SID
|ON
|642,398,790
|0.954
|SULA11
|SOUTH AMERICA
|UNT N2
|284,771,028
|0.346
|SUZB3
|SUZANO SA
|ON NM
|726,779,281
|1,893
|TAEE11
|TAESA
|UNT N2
|218,568,234
|0.355
|VIVT3
|TELEF BRAZIL
|ON
|443,933,052
|0.817
|TIMS3
|TIM
|ON NM
|808.619,532
|0.421
|TOTS3
|TOTVS
|ON NM
|480,960,677
|0.831
|UGPA3
|ULTRAPAR
|ON NM
|1,084,337,016
|0.669
|USIM5
|USIMINES
|PNA EDJ N1
|514,680,651
|0.372
|VALLEY3
|VALLEY
|ON NM
|3,380,233,503
|14.222
|VIIA3
|VIA
|ON NM
|1,595,895,585
|0.698
|WEGE3
|WEG
|ON NM
|1,484,859,030
|2,294
|YDUQ3
|YDUQS PART
|ON NM
|300,833,122
|0.330
