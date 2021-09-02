Back at Corinthians, Willian should not take long to make his debut for the club

Back at Corinthians after 14 years, Willian didn’t have any big problems to make his debut.

Even though he made his last match on May 9, in Arsenal’s shirt, against West Bromwich, for the Premier League, the player did all the pre-season for the London club and is in good physical condition.

Even so, the new Corinthians 10 shirt is cautious about mingling with the rest of the group.

“Great expectation to start playing, training, of course we’ll need some time to build rapport, meet our teammates and, for sure, when we do that things will be easier on the field. I hope the more As soon as possible, we can play, win and give joy to Corinthians fans,” said the player during the live commemoration of Timão’s 111 years, held last Wednesday night (1st).

The midfielder arrived in Brazil this Wednesday morning (1st) and was one of the attractions of the live in celebration of Timão’s 111th anniversary.

The expectation is that this week the player will integrate training with the Corinthians squad and also be registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter.

There is even a possibility that Willian will be related to Timão’s next match, on September 7, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Before the signing of the midfielder, there was tension on the part of the fans regarding the international transfer window, which ended last Tuesday (31), but as before the closing, Willian left Arsenal, he was no longer at the mercy of this deadline and You have until September 24th to sign up so you can play this season.