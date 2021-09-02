Bahia surpasses the mark of 80% of the adult population vaccinated with a first dose or a single dose

More than 80% of the population aged 18 years and over received the first dose or single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bahia. This Wednesday (1), the state vacinometer recorded 8,671,555 people who received the first application and 254,964 others who were immunized with the single-dose vaccine. Together, the numbers represent 80.51% of the adult population of Bahia, estimated at 11,087,169.

For the acting secretary of Health of Bahia, Tereza Paim, the number should be celebrated, but efforts must be reinforced so that the entire population is vaccinated. “Especially with the arrival of the Delta variant in our state, it is essential that vaccination strategies are reinforced by municipalities. Managers must create ways to facilitate access to the immunizing agent, such as extended hours and vaccinations from Sunday to Sunday”, he says.

Paim also points out the importance of completing the vaccination schedule to ensure protection against Covid-19. “People who took the first dose need to look for the posts for the second dose, which completes the effectiveness of the vaccine. We have also started the application of the third dose for people aged 80 years or more and elderly people living in long-term care facilities. All Bahians must be vaccinated”, emphasizes the manager.

Until this Wednesday, Bahia has received a total of 16,720,858 doses of vaccines, being 6.384,718 from Coronavac, 6,751,580 from AstraZeneca/Oxford, 3,323,460 from Pfizer and 261,100 from Janssen.

epidemiological bulletin

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 805 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.07%) growth rate and 765 recovered (+0.06%). The epidemiological bulletin this Wednesday also records 10 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,221,597 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,192,234 are already considered recovered, 2,866 are active, and 26,497 had confirmed deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,501,633 discarded cases and 231,030 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday. In Bahia, 51,871 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.