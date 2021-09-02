bank is hired to organize public notice with a thousand vacancies; check the details

The Caixa contest will be aimed at people with disabilities who have completed high school. Check out more details.

As mentioned in previous articles, the thousand vacancies for people with disabilities, made available by Caixa through contest, will come out soon! An important step was taken last Tuesday (31), when the contract statement of the organizing bank was released.

The company responsible for the event will be the Cesgranrio Foundation, that is, the same one that is organizing the Banco do Brasil contest. The launch of Caixa’s notice is scheduled for this month of September. In early August, the president of Caixa had already confirmed that he would hire the organizer in the coming days.

Vacancies provided for in the Caixa contest

The Caixa contest will be aimed at people with disabilities who have complete high school. The role to be performed is that of a Banking Technician, whose salary is around R$3,000, with the possibility of reaching up to R$4,486.03. The working day is 30 hours a week.

The position in question requires the provision of service to the public, providing information requested by customers and the general public. It is also attribution: to develop administrative activities that are necessary, work in the operation of a microcomputer and logistical equipment for the progress of the unit’s work.

Caixa has also informed that it intends to contract thousands of new employees, including the summons of those approved in the competition held in 2014.