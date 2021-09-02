Bank shares fall after approval of the IR reform in the Chamber; OceanPact rises 5% after agreement with Petrobras

SAO PAULO – Unlike in recent sessions, the shares of Vale (VALE3) and steelmakers had a relatively quiet beginning of trading this Thursday (2).

On the other hand, shares of banks such as Itaú (ITUB4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Bradesco (BBDC4) and Santander Brasil (SANB11) fall between 2% and 4%. The papers reflect, as well as other sectors, the approval of the basic text of the Income Tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies (see more by clicking here).

In the case of banks, a drop from 15% to 14% in the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) rate was established, lower than the 1.5% forecast.

The IR proposal report was modified by Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA) and passed from 397 votes to 77. The main directives of the reform remain: creating a dividend tax, reducing the income tax for companies and individuals. Interest on equity (JCP) is extinguished in the proposal.

The deputies chose to reduce the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) from 15% to 8% – large companies pay 10 percentage points more. In addition, they established a 20% tax rate on profits and dividends, which should be reduced to 15% in separate votes. Having voted on the highlights, the project now goes to the Senate.

Shares of state-owned companies register losses, with emphasis on Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), while Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) has a slight decrease. The day before, the Senate also approved a measure of changes in the health plans of the state-owned companies.

In the calculations of the economic area, the turnaround could impact: R$ 387.4 million in Caixa/CEF; R$274.5 million at Petrobras; R$267.4 million at BB; R$219.9 million in the Post Office (ECT); R$182.2 million at Eletrobras and R$69.2 million at Serpro. Find out more by clicking here.

On the positive side, outside the index, OceanPact (OPCT3) advances about 5% after having closed four contracts with Petrobras, two for chartering RSV vessels and two for providing ROV services on vessels.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras reported on Thursday that it assesses the financial impacts of the change on the company’s co-participation in the cost of employee health plans, approved the day before by a legislative decree from the Senate.

The company did not disclose values, but in the explanatory notes of the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2020, it had recognized a gain of R$ 13 billion that helped in the profit for that period and can now be reversed, given the new rule approved by the Senate.

On Wednesday night, the Senate approved a decree that suspends the effects of CGPAR Resolution No. 23, a rule in force since January 26, 2018 and established, among other topics, guidelines and parameters for the costing of federal state companies on benefits of health care for employees.

With the decree, the 60%/40% ratio of the cost of the health plan, paid by the company and employees, respectively, will be maintained and will remain for the duration of the current collective agreement or until further adjustment between the parties, said Petrobras.

In the negotiation of the collective agreement 2020-2022, the proportion of the cost of the health plan had been changed from 70% of the expenses covered by the company and 30% by the main beneficiaries to 60%/40% (company and employees), from 1 January of this year.

OceanPact (OPCT3)

OceanPact announced that it has signed four contracts with Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), two for chartering RSV vessels and two for providing ROV services on the vessels.

“The consolidated backlog of each set of vessel and ROV service is, respectively, R$387.5 million and R$405.9 million, being 59.7% and 59.4% in dollars,” says the statement.

Vittia’s share debuts on B3 this Thursday, after having the price per asset set at R$8.60 in restricted offer. The company operates in the area of ​​biological defensives and special fertilizers.

The IPO moved R$ 359 million, with around 15% of this amount being allocated to cash, with the objective of carrying out strategic acquisitions.

The electricity transmission company Taesa started on Wednesday the operation of the Janaúba transmission project, which links the Northeast, which has been breaking records for wind and solar generation, and the Southeast, the main center of electricity consumption in the country, according to the National Agency of Electric Energy (Aneel).

The inauguration, almost six months ahead of schedule, comes at an important time to reinforce the robustness of the system, while the government works to guarantee the country’s energy supply, given the biggest crisis in more than 90 years in hydroelectric reservoirs, the main source generator of the country.

The project connects the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia, with an extension of 542 km of line. The project comprises the transmission lines of Bom Jesus da Lapa (BA)-Janaúba (MG) and Janaúba-Pirapora (MG), both 500 kV, and three 500 kV substations distributed in each of the cities.

Electric Omega Energia closed an agreement with the Heineken Group for the implementation of renewable generation assets in the Northeast, aiming at supplying electricity to supply 100% of the consumption of 13 breweries and nine distribution centers in Brazil, the company said on Wednesday. fair.

According to Omega Energia, which signed the agreement through Omega Desenvolvimento, the operation should lead to a reduction of 270 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. The contract provides for energy supply for a period of ten years.

The food company BRF concluded this Wednesday, through its subsidiary BRF Pet, the acquisition of pet food companies Mogiana Alimentos and Grupo Hercosul for R$ 1.35 billion, according to a relevant fact.

BRF had disclosed the operations at the end of June, but without detailing the amounts involved. The company will have a share of around 10% in the “pet food” market in Brazil, the second largest country in sales in the sector in the world.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde informed that Ilha do Boi Participações, a subsidiary of the company, entered into an agreement for the purchase and sale of quotas for the acquisition of at least 75% of the quotas representing the capital stock of Angiocardis.

The acquisition price is R$7.1 million, being R$5.6 million at the end of the Operation and R$1.5 million within 5 years.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas completed the purchase of the entire Brazilian Center for Radiotherapy Oncology and Mastology, CEBROM. The stipulated amount was R$190.5 million, with synergy estimates of R$25 million for 2022.

“This acquisition represents an important step forward for Grupo Oncoclínicas in the strategy of consolidating the clinical oncology market in the Midwest region of Brazil,” said the company.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp informed that it obtained the consent of the National Health Agency (ANS) for the partial spin-off of Qualicorp Administradora.

Pay Less (PGMN3)

The Pague Menos drugstore chain informed its guidance (projection) for opening stores, with a projection of having 80 new units, a number that will reach 120 by the end of 2022.

According to the company, expectations are based on its expansion strategy, financial capacity and ability to obtain attractive commercial locations, but there may be a change in perception or in the factors mentioned, altering forecasts.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro, a company that operates in the purchase and sale of rural properties and also in agricultural production, reported a 277% jump in net income for the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 harvest, to R$ 127.9 million, boosted by the good moment of prices that crosses the sector despite a crop failure due to bad weather.

The company, which operates in Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia, also said that it enters the new crop year 2021/2022 “prepared to benefit from the exchange rate situation and commodity prices. According to BrasilAgro, with current costs, “we hope that the good level of profitability is maintained in the operation also for 2021/22”.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

