Barkley praises LeBron’s feat he’s never seen before in the NBA

An over-the-top critic, Charles Barkley, has recently pointed out an element of LeBron James’ career that seems to go unnoticed by many.

“Coming into the NBA at 18, living through all the hype, never getting into any gossip or fuss. That’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Barkley was very sensible and he is right in what he says. James entered the league at a very young age and handled the pressure exceptionally well. Close to two decades in the NBA, LeBron has never had problems throughout his career.

He is a leader by nature. There’s no doubt that he’s the Lakers guy and he’s also played that role on many of his previous teams.

James has a long list of NBA achievements. He is a 17-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion. He has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game with 50.4% proficiency.

The future Hall of Famer hopes to claim their fifth NBA title next season. The Lakers certainly have the cast to do the job.

Watch LeBron James and Russell Westbrook Featured in New NBA 2K22 Trailer

Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were featured in the latest trailer for the NBA 2K22 game.

James can be seen wearing his new No.6 jersey, while fans can see what a Westbrook dunk in the Lakers uniform would look like and some of his duels against Kevin Durant.

Pre-sales for the new NBA2K22 are already rolling, but if you want to wait, the launch is scheduled for next September 10th.

This year’s Lakers will undoubtedly be one of the most fun teams to play for the 2021-22 season.

The 10 highest rated players in NBA 2K22

As with every year, there is always an expectation to know who the top 2K players are – the so-called overall rating. The good news is that 2K has already released the athletes’ ratings. We’ve separated a list with the ten aces that are at the top of the game:

LEBRON JAMES (LOS ANGELES LAKERS) – 96

For the 12th year in a row, LeBron is at the top of the 2k list, with 96. Even after a lackluster season with the Lakers and about to turn 37, the star remains in high spirits among developers. However, his score dropped one point from the past two years. Furthermore, he is not isolated in the lead, as we will see below.

KEVIN DURANT (BROOKLYN NETS) – 96

The Nets winger is one of four players at the top of the list, with a rating of 96. Kevin Durant maintained his average for the past few years, but for the first time he appears at the top of the rankings, even though he is tied with other players. He’s surrounded by huge anticipation this season, as the Nets have one of the most star-studded rosters in the league.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO (MILWAUKEE BUCKS) – 96

Champion and MVP of last season’s finals, the Greek is the man of the moment in the NBA. For the first time, he appears tied at the top, with the potential to rise further during season updates. Among the top four, he has the most points in defense and athleticism.

STEPHEN CURRY (GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS) – 96

Rounding out the list of 96 ratings is the Warriors point guard, who was among the finalists for last season’s MVP award (which ended up in the hands of Nikola Jokic). As expected, his ability to score from the outside is the best in the game. The guard also lives the expectation of a better year after two consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, but that depends on the physical condition of his main teammates.

KAWHI LEONARD (LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS) – 95

A little behind the quartet appears the Clippers star, with 95, a point less than in the latest editions of the game. This is explained by the fact that Kawhi did not have a shining season in 2020/21. A departure from the Los Angeles franchise was even aired, but, it seems, he remains for another year in search of his 3rd ring by the 3rd different team.

NIKOLA JOKIC (DENVER NUGGETS) – 95

Another who comes up with 95 is current league MVP Nikola Jokic. Despite having had the best season of his career in 2020/21, the Nuggets star lost a point in the overall rating, but remains in the top 10 by a good margin. The pivot has a rating above 90 both in scoring inside and outside.

JOEL EMBIID (PHILADELPHIA 76ERS) – 95

Rounding out the 95 rating list is the 76ers pivot, another finalist for last season’s MVP award. He maintains the mark of 2K21, when he also had 95. In attributes, highlighting the score in and out of the bottle and rebounds, appearing with more than 90 in all of them for the launch of the game.

LUKA DONCIC (DALLAS MAVERICKS) – 94

Player that appears on the cover of the game, the Slovene kept the standard of last season, despite all the expectations about an upgrade by the developers. However, not bad for those who are only in their 4th year in the league and who still expect a lot of evolution to integrate the top 3 in the next games in the franchise.

JAMES HARDEN (BROOKLYN NETS) – 94

The New York team is the only team with two players in the top 10 – which explains, in part, the huge expectation towards the Nets. Harden was downgraded from NBA 2K21, when he was 95 rated, and has his lowest score since 2017. However, he remains above 90 in away scores, athleticism and playmaking.

DAMIAN LILLARD (PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS) – 94

Closing the top 10, who also appears with 94 is the Blazers guard. He maintains the rating of the last two games, the most he has achieved so far in his career. Lillard could be more at the top of the list if he were more consistent defensively – at least in the eyes of the NBA 2K developers.

The complete list of players can be checked on the game’s official website, especially for those who want to prepare for what is to come in the coming days for consoles and PC.