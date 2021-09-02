Belenense (POR) calls FIFA and charges Inter for the negotiation of defensive midfielder Eduardo Henrique

One of Colorado’s greatest efforts has been to reduce costs in order to balance its finances, however, this Wednesday (1), yet another monetary concern surfaced in Beira-Rio. Belenense, from Portugal, went to court and sued FIFA, charging 400,000 euros (R$ 2.45 million at the current price) from Inter, referring to the showcase clause of defensive midfielder Eduardo Henrique. The initial information is from Uol Esporte.









The negotiation that caused the collection took place in 2019, when the player was sold to Sporting, also from Portugal, in 2019. The transaction involved 3 million euros (R$ 12.9 million at the price at the time). By the negotiation, Inter was entitled to a little less than 1.5 million euros (R$ 6.4 million at the time), this amount already discounts what Belenense should receive, as well as subtracts the commission of entrepreneurs .

The defensive midfielder played at Inter in 2016, but failed to stand out. Eduardo was part of the Colorado squad in the year the club was relegated to Serie B. Afterwards, he was loaned to Athletico Paranaense, where he stayed until being loaned to Belenense, in 2018. The player belongs to Sporting, but is currently on loan for Al Raed. In the current season, he also played for Crotone, from Italy.

The tendency is for Colorado to resort to the collection, respecting all the procedures provided for in such a move at FIFA. The “window fee” in football is an amount referring to the sale of players who have been loaned out by other teams.