Benzema echoes the arrival of a star at the Santiago Bernabéu: “I’m sure he’ll play for Real Madrid one day”

Real Madrid could not close the signing of Mbappé in time and this frustrated most meringues fans. However, Florentino Pérez continues to talk with the athlete’s representatives aiming at an agreement in the near future, since the ace can sign a pre-agreement with any other team as of January.









It’s no secret that the ace is the goal The main board member of the Spanish club and the player also wants to wear the Madrid shirt, even if that goal has been postponed. PSG officials played a tough game and didn’t agree to trade one of their best players in the last window.

French national team mate, Benzema he made a very eye-catching statement and said he was sure about the star’s arrival at Real Madrid. On the other hand, the holder and idol of Real said that it is necessary to respect (the decision) of Paris, who did not agree to sell him at that time.

“Mbappé and I get along very well on and off the field, and of course I would like him to be with me at Real Madrid, which is the best team in the world, but you have to respect his club. (…) I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid”, said the goalscorer in an interview with “RTL” radio.

Although the “icing on the cake” was not hired, Carlo Ancelotti is happy with the cast and focused to seek the best results this current European season. The commander has the group in his hands and is very well evaluated internally.