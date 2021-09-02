Bianca Andrade reveals despair after pregnancy announcement

Top Stories Tapioca daddy with cheese: delicious recipe to enjoy at any time of day

Bianca Andrade, expressed this Monday, (30), on her Instagram and says she went through many emotions during her pregnancy, she claims to have been chaos after news leaked on social networks.

The digital influence reported to be a moment of hers and that she should have passed on the news to her followers. For lack of privacy in her personal life, she uses her page to vent.

When a woman is at this early stage, in addition to being her moment that she should have the right to tell, it is the baby’s life because many women suffer abortions at this stage and one of the biggest causes is the psychological, the emotional. Bianca Andrade reports.

Internet users opined on the information: “Absolutely right. Leo days leaked the information, a total lack of respect for the mother”, said a netizen,. Another follower comments: “Leaking any content or personal information should be a crime”. Complement another follower with the comment: “exactly! the mother was her. she who had this right to tell whoever she wanted”.

Even with fan support, Bianca Andrade did not comment on comments made on your post. the Youtuber Fred, the influencer’s husband, did not comment anything on the subject and even less on comments from Internet users.

Birth of baby Cris

On July 15th the baby Cris was born, Bianca and Fred he did not immediately comment on details of the child’s birth. The next day (16), she decided to speak up and tell details about the birth.

Even with the joy and rush after the birth of your child Cris, she did not fail to give her message on the networks: ” Don’t consume this kind of content, this is no joke, this is life, it’s a little baby that is there at risk”. Unburdened Bianca Andrade”